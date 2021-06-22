Pike County, Ohio – For a second consecutive year, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) has stepped forward to support Waverly City School’s Community Outreach and Parent Engagement (COPE) program. Through its Community Commitment Fund for charitable giving, the company recently provided a $2,000 donation to the program that provides a wide range of resources to students such as food, clothing and medical/utility assistance, as well as assisting graduates find jobs or housing.
“COPE gives students a better chance for success in all sorts of ways from several different avenues,” said Deneen Garner, FBP Senior Community Relations Specialist. “They (COPE) see a need and find a way to help those who might otherwise fall through the cracks.”
According to program coordinator Brack Montgomery, approximately 300 students from kindergarten to high school interact with the COPE program on some level. Even with the absence of students during the COVID-19 pandemic, COPE representatives kept the program moving forward.
“The program has morphed into covering what is beyond the normal parameters,” Montgomery stated. “We don’t deal exclusively with at-risk kids; anyone with a special situation often falls to us.”
