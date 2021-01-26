Despite facing another unprecedented year as COVID-19 continues, the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek (FoSBC) is starting to get organized for several events and projects in the coming months of 2021.
In an email update sent by Jody Newton-McAllister, president of FoSBC, it was noted that the FoSBC board held its first virtual meeting on Saturday, Jan. 18 to discuss goals for 2021.
According to Newton-McAllister, all board members and officers have agreed to serve through 2021 since the group is not able at this time to host an annual meeting to vote on a slate of officers.
“Thank you to all the good people who have said they will volunteer their time and services for another year,” said Newton-McAllister in the email. “Your dedication to the watershed and the community is appreciated.”
They include: Tim Browning, vice president; Marsha Phillips, treasurer; Martin McAllister, secretary; along with board members Thelma Shirey, Nathan and Leann Mullins, Will Burke, Craig DeAtley, and Shannon Browning.
In the months of March, July and November 2021, the FoSBC board has decided that it is possible to social distance and participate in the Adopt-A-Highway roadside cleanups. They welcome participation and meet at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of the months indicated at the Brush Creek Township Community Park on St. Rt. 348, Otway, Ohio (across the highway from the Otway Covered Bridge). The FoSBC will provide litter tongs, safety vests, buckets and trash bags. Please bring your own gloves and dress for the weather. Nine FoSBC participated in a cleanup in November 2020, covering a two-mile section of Ohio 348, a portion of Rocky Fork Road, and the Gladys Riley Nature Preserve.
Also, the FoSBC board has approved three scholarships to be presented to local high school seniors, who plan to pursue high education in a natural resources field, in the amounts of $1,000, $750 and $250. Deadline to apply is March 12, 2021.
“We are discussing alternatives for May’s annual Scioto Brush Creek Sweep as Covid restrictions may not allow for a large group gathering. I’ll continue to update you as plans solidify,” said Newton-McAllister in the email.
“One project we’d like to work on this spring is updating the border around the Brush Creek Township Park Pollinator Garden after we reach out to the township trustees to make sure we have their approval. The current garden border is made out of a telephone poles cut into different heights (photo attached). The poles are rotting and the uneven heights make it difficult to work within the garden. If any of our members have knowledge in creating garden borders that are safe, practical and cost effective, I’d love to hear your ideas.”
Additionally, the bluebird nest boxes at the parks in Otway will need their annual spring cleaning, maintenance checks and monitoring through out the nesting season if anyone would like to help with this project.
“It’s a great project for individuals, families and groups and offers up close viewing opportunities of native birds,” said Newton-McAllister. “If multiple people would share the agreement to help, we can set up a schedule and rotate through out the season.”
The January newsletter went out to members and included several articles. Leading off the letter was an article titled, “Are the Rare Becoming More Rare? The Mystery and Tough Life of Freshwater Mussels”, written by Anthony Sasson of the Midwest Biodiversity Institute.
Park Pride Pathway was opened in Otway, creating a walkway under the state Route 348 bridge connecting the Otway Covered Bridge Park on the north side with the Brush Creek Township Community Park on the south side, thanks to a generous donation from the Scioto Foundation. Now visitors and families can enjoy improved access to the creek and the parks without the danger of crossing the state highway.
The FoSBC participated in the first annual River Symposium, put together by the Ohio Department of Resources. The original River Conservation Symposium was scheduled for March. It was postponed twice before finally being held in November virtually. Speakers from across Ohio gave live presentations on dozens of topics. For Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, Martin McAllister was able to share the story of the organization and challenged those listening to take at least one small action on behalf of a stream in their neighborhoods. The recorded presentations are available for viewing online at the Ohio Scenic River Association web page at https://osra.clubexpress.com.
The 2019 Best Friend of Scioto Brush Creek Award — presented annually to an individual, family, business or organization that has demonstrated exceptional support for conservation in the watershed — was given to FoSBC member Ellen Shunaman. “Ellen is a retired educator, avid paddler and 13th recipient of the award. She has participated in many Adopt-A-Highway roadside cleanups, Whitetail Deer Festival display, Scioto Brush Creek Day event for Northwest sixth graders, Spring Field Days with Northwest seventh grade students, Northwest High School FFA students creek cleanup, tree planting, Monarch butterfly tagging, and she bakes a fantastic sugar cream pie for several events throughout the year.”
The organization also welcomed some new lifetime members including Robert and Sylvia Lieb, John and Linda Walker, Craig and Heather DeAtley, Steve and Lee Wilson, Jeffrey Burke, and Cassie Patterson.
New members are always welcome to join the FoSBC. For 2021, an individual or family membership costs $10, a business membership is $25, and a lifetime membership is $250. There is also a way to donate through the group’s Facebook page. However, contact information isn’t always available to the board when those donations are made. For more information or to share donor contact information, email fosbc@scpwildblue.com or call Jody at (740) 493-3062. The mailing address for donations is Friends of Scioto Brush Creek, Inc., P.O. Box 157, Otway, Ohio 45657.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.