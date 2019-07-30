Just in time for back-to-school shopping, the 2019 Ohio Sales Tax Holiday will be held this weekend, Aug. 2 through Aug. 4.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), shoppers will not have to pay tax on certain items, including clothing priced at $75 or less, school supplies priced at $20 or less, and school instructional material priced at $20 per item or less.
According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, there is no limit on the amount of the total purchase. The qualification is determined by the item. Some items are not considered clothing, such as accessories, costumes, protective gear, sports gear, sewing supplies and belt buckles.
According to BBB, the Charity Newsies, a Columbus-based organization whose mission is to provide clothing so that no child is kept from school due to lack of adequate clothing, are also accepting applications for assistance for the 2019/2020 school year. To find out more information on how to apply and various locations accepting applications, you can visit their website at charitynewsies.org
Ohio shoppers should be prepared to shop in crowded stores. BBB has some tips before the big weekend approaches:
• Know items the holiday covers. It does not apply to household goods, furniture or vehicles.
• Don’t be confused by advertising. Any “Back-to-School Sale” does not automatically mean tax-free. Retail stores might advertise these types of sales because they know consumers will be looking to purchase items for the upcoming school year. Items will still have taxes applied to them unless the item appears on the state’s tax-free list.
• Determine a budget. Decide how much you are willing to spend per person in advance. Creating a shopping list can help you avoid costly impulse purchases.
• Have a plan. Schools often provide parents with a list of required items for the school year. These lists are also available at many retail stores and on school websites.
• Take inventory. Before hitting the stores, see which items you already have. You may have leftover supplies from the previous school year or items you can reuse.
• Check for refund and exchange policies. Be sure you can exchange or return items purchased during this time period. Some items may be non-refundable or could have restocking fees associated with a return.
For more information, follow your BBB on Facebook, Twitter, and at bbb.org
The sales tax holiday is held each year on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August.
