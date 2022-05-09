Envirothon
Courtesy of Vicki Hoover

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Waverly High School Science Club members were able to participate in Envirothon in a recent day trip to a local state park. Under the supervision of Chris Murphy and Carla Evans, member students were able to visit Tar Hollow State Park in Laurelville.

The day trip was sponsored by local Pike County Soil and Water Conservation district. There were three teams of five with station stations (soils, aquatics, forestry, and wildlife).

 
 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments