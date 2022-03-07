1. Fog Road closed through Friday
The Northeast Bypass Road, also known as Fog Road, at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Site in Pike County will be closed to public traffic from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, beginning March 7, 2022. Drivers should seek alternate routes during this period. Emergency response vehicles will be granted access to Fog Road during this time.
The road closure will allow for the safe transportation of demolition debris and soil from the site to the nearby On Site Waste Disposal Facility. There will be physical barricades, electronic message boards and signage to remind drivers of the restrictions.
2. AAA: Pump prices skyrocket as Russia-Ukraine conflict continues
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 44 cents higher this week at $3.800 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.800
Average price during the week of Feb. 28, 2022 $3.360
Average price during the week of March 8, 2021 $2.700
3. March 9 in History
On March 9, 1932, Eamon De Valera was elected president of the Irish Free State and pledged to abolish all loyalty to the British Crown. On March 9, 1934, Yuri Gagarin, Russian cosmonaut and the first man to orbit the Earth, was born. On March 9, 1936, The German press warned that all Jews who vote in the upcoming elections will be arrested. On March 9, 1943, Bobby Fischer, first American world chess champion, was born. On March 9, 1964, The first Ford Mustang rolled off the Ford assembly line.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
