Members of the Piketon "Streaks & Geeks" student history group sit and Little Round Top write a brief reflection of their experience after spending hours on the battlefield during the 2019 trip. Teacher Andy Klinker said their thoughts are amazing and some of those thoughts are attached to this story.
Submitted photo
Piketon's "Streaks & Geeks" gather for a group photo at Little Round Top during the last trip to Gettysburg in 2019.
Submitted photo
During the last trip, "Streaks & Geeks" posed for a group photo at the Gettysburg National Military Park visitor center in 2019.
Submitted Photo
Streaks & Geeks 2019 Student Comments
These comments were taken during a “reflection time” on Little Round Top at Gettysburg. Students were asked to find a spot and just think quietly for 15 to 20 minutes.
"Teenagers are often times discounted as not being thinkers or appreciative of our past or of opportunities," said Piketon history teacher Andy Klinker. "Truly blessed to teach such AMAZING kids!"
In the words of the students ...
1. Many of these soldiers that fought and died had families. The courage one must possess to leave everything you love is tremendous.
2. I find it so hard to comprehend how places so beautiful and peaceful were once battlefields.
3. Visiting these battlefields, I feel grateful. As I take a moment of silence and a take a look at the view, I just think … wow – I am stepping in history.
4. This experience has made me actually think about the sacrifices. I don’t realize how good I have it – I am and forever will be grateful.
5. Seeing and being on such locations, makes me feel grateful – makes me feel emotions that are hard to express.
6. Breathtaking, intense, beautiful, unbelievable, remarkable, and crazy are all words to help describe how I feel looking at this view.
7. I have a whole different perspective on things than what I did before. WOW.
8. Coming here and seeing where history happened has helped me understand. On this trip, I have learned to appreciate what I have a little bit more.
9. This is a trip I will never forget.
10. I’m so surprised on how such beautiful places had such horror and gruesome days.
11. Beautiful. Soothing. Powerful. Alive. Makes you think …
12. Words: speechless and monumental.
13. Never take a moment for granted.
14. It makes me happy for the life I have today.
15. Bravery. Inspiring. Nothing short of INCREDIBLE!
Washington, D.C. — A student group known as the “Streaks & Geeks” led by history teachers Andy Klinker and Jared Williams will soon be headed to Gettysburg, thanks in part to a grant from the American Battlefield Trust’s Field Trip Fund.
This trip will help provide students with an exceptional, hands-on history learning opportunity. Grants are awarded based on a competitive national application process, demonstrating commitment to excellence in the classroom.
The American Battlefield Trust is the largest battlefield land preservation organization in the country, having saved more than 52,000 acres of hallowed ground across 24 states. Through visiting preserved battlefields and walking in the footsteps of the citizen soldiers who fought there, the Trust aims to provide a foundation of good citizenship for the leaders of tomorrow. The Trust strives to produce excellent educational resources in a variety of formats for both educators and the public alike, ensuring that Americans never forget how their country was forged.
Every year, the Trust receives applications from classrooms across the country to participate in the Field Trip Fund, which offers funding and assistance to K-12 teachers planning field trips to Civil War, War of 1812, or Revolutionary War battlefields and related historic sites. During the 2021-2022 school year, more than 7,500 students from 24 states took part.
“These kids get a chance to go to where history was made, where our country was created and defined,” said Trust President David Duncan of Field Trip Fund recipients, “Battlefields are outdoor classrooms that will teach future Americans about our democratic republic.”
Mr. Klinker agreed by saying, “(The) Place has power and this trip creates a chance for our kids to experience outside of the classroom some of what they learned inside the classroom – we call it stepping in history!”
Mr. Klinker and Dr. Williams have enormous enthusiasm for teaching history and are excited to utilize Gettysburg National Military Park as an outdoor classroom that will give their students a meaningful and memorable experience. The American Battlefield Trust is proud to support and empower such excellent educators as they inspire the next generation of proud Americans.
Both Mr. Klinker and Dr. Williams have tremendous admiration for the American Battlefield Trust as it provides great resources and great opportunities for teachers of American history. They are thankful for the grant and for such a fantastic organization that is dedicated to promoting the study and love of American history.
The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 54,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.
Work is underway to on organize a “Streaks & Geeks” trip to Washington D.C. following the 2023-2024 school year. Any individual, business, or organization interested in information about making a monetary donation to help reduce costs for students can contact Mr. Klinker at andy.klinker@redstreaks.org.
