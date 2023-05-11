Streaks & Geeks 2019 Student Comments

These comments were taken during a “reflection time” on Little Round Top at Gettysburg. Students were asked to find a spot and just think quietly for 15 to 20 minutes.

"Teenagers are often times discounted as not being thinkers or appreciative of our past or of opportunities," said Piketon history teacher Andy Klinker. "Truly blessed to teach such AMAZING kids!"

In the words of the students ...

1. Many of these soldiers that fought and died had families. The courage one must possess to leave everything you love is tremendous.

2. I find it so hard to comprehend how places so beautiful and peaceful were once battlefields.

3. Visiting these battlefields, I feel grateful. As I take a moment of silence and a take a look at the view, I just think … wow – I am stepping in history.

4. This experience has made me actually think about the sacrifices. I don’t realize how good I have it – I am and forever will be grateful.

5. Seeing and being on such locations, makes me feel grateful – makes me feel emotions that are hard to express.

6. Breathtaking, intense, beautiful, unbelievable, remarkable, and crazy are all words to help describe how I feel looking at this view.

7. I have a whole different perspective on things than what I did before. WOW.

8. Coming here and seeing where history happened has helped me understand. On this trip, I have learned to appreciate what I have a little bit more.

9. This is a trip I will never forget.

10. I’m so surprised on how such beautiful places had such horror and gruesome days.

11. Beautiful. Soothing. Powerful. Alive. Makes you think …

12. Words: speechless and monumental.

13. Never take a moment for granted.

14. It makes me happy for the life I have today.

15. Bravery. Inspiring. Nothing short of INCREDIBLE!

16. Honored. Respect. Sacrifice. Sounds. Amazed. Grateful.

17. These places have further opened my eyes on how blessed we are.

18. Mad Respect – this trip opened my eyes and I’m very grateful for all I have.

19. It's not every day you see this type of stuff and most people don’t get the chance. I am very thankful to be a part of this experience and really enjoyed it.

20. Blessed – nothing more to it – my life is a blessing!

Washington, D.C. — A student group known as the “Streaks & Geeks” led by history teachers Andy Klinker and Jared Williams will soon be headed to Gettysburg, thanks in part to a grant from the American Battlefield Trust’s Field Trip Fund.

This trip will help provide students with an exceptional, hands-on history learning opportunity. Grants are awarded based on a competitive national application process, demonstrating commitment to excellence in the classroom.


