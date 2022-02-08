1. WCS holding BOE meeting
The Waverly City Schools Board of Education will hold their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the high school study hall. This meeting will include a Public Hearing to discuss how American Rescue Plan Individuals with Disabilities Act and ARP Homeless (Round II) funds will be spent.
2. AAA: Gas prices rocket in southern Ohio
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 14 cents higher this week at $3.286 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.286
Average price during the week of Jan. 31, 2022 $3.143
Average price during the week of Feb. 8, 2021 $2.445
3. Feb. 9 in History
On Feb. 9, 1773, William Henry Harrison, ninth U.S. President and the first to die in office, was born. On Feb. 9, 1825, The House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams, sixth U.S. President. On Feb. 9, 1946, Joseph Stalin announced the new five-year plan for the Soviet Union, calling for production boosts of 50 percent. On Feb. 9, 1964, The U.S. embassy in Moscow was stoned by Chinese and Vietnamese students. On Feb. 9, 1994, Nelson Mandela became the first black president of South Africa.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
