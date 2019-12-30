PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Oct. 23, 2019
Alexander P. Bronner – No operator’s license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause. No cost to defendant.
Honesty D. Leedy – Distracted driving. No contest. $25 in fines.
Honesty D. Leedy – OVI/under the influence and failure to control motor vehicle. No contest. $25 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Kayla M. Gammon – Drug paraphernalia possession. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be presented to grand jury along with 19CRA0734 A and B. No cost to defendant.
Kayla M. Gammon – Terror threats and possession of controlled substances. Bind over. Defendant waived preliminary hearing case is bound over to next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to or bond, random drug testing.
Mark L. Manning – Marked lanes. Guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Mary R. Singh – Fugitive from justice. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; to be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
River D. Sears – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim has failed to appear four times. No cost to defendant.
Scarlett D. Hannah – Assault and resisting arrest. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo mental health counseling. $100 in court costs.
Scott F. Garrison – Disorderly conduct. No contest. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Scott F. Garrison – Interference with custody. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0447 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Oct. 28, 2019
Brett N. Mcroberts – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0747 and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Brett N. Mcroberts – Possession of drugs. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Caleb A. Souders – Petty theft. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Megan Fouch in the amount of $40.00, jointly and severally with Leann Marshall. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Megan Fouch. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Chrystal L. Kairis – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Jasmine L. Taylor – Child endangerment. No contest. Three years standard probation. Throughout the period of defendant’s probation supervision, she shall not refuse any tests and shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Jeremy D. Maggard – Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Joseph Mcgeary – Driving under suspended license/FRA and distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant has obtained a valid license. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Joseph R. Mcgeary – FRA suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice; defendant has obtained a valid license. No cost to defendant.
Leann Marshall – Petty theft. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Megan Fouch in the amount of $40.00, jointly and severally with Caleb Souders. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Megan Fouch. $100 in fines. $100 in court costs.
Melissa K. Louderback – Domestic violence and disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case 19CRB0749 A and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Melissa K. Louderback – Resisting arrest. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.