There is a place I like to visit not far from where I live. It is Waverly’s Lake White State Park. My travels often take me by it, but sometimes I drive completely around to see what I can find. More often than not, my goal is birdwatching. Different seasons bring different species. It all started when my daughter was taking Driver’s Ed. I needed something to do but did not want to go home before she was finished. So I would park my car near the now gone boat house, grab my binoculars, and scan the water.
In winter, migrant waterfowl come down from areas north of us. Often these birds are swimming solo and far from shore — birds with funny names like American Coot and Horned Grebe. The Common Loon is a bird that I used to think I would never see. They were Canadian birds, illustrations in a picture book I read to my children when they were young, but not real to me. Then I spotted one at Lake White. Another time a group of Canada Geese, common sight here, were on the backside where state Route 552 and state Route 220 come together. A roadside pull-off on 552 provides easier access for viewing the birds that sometimes gather here. One white bird was with the others. This Snow Goose stood out like a sore thumb.
Come spring, other birds are reappearing from the south. Swallows soar and undulate close to the water while hunting for insects to eat. Look for them near the boat ramp. Watching them fly is a real treat. You can find Purple Martins nesting at martin houses on 220. These colonies like to be near water but usually leave after breeding and before fall. Great Egrets, larger white birds, stopover temporarily before going further north. I have found that it is harder to see whether birds are on the lake from 551 because of the distance from the main road to the water. Because of that, on weekdays turning around at the Dailyville Freewill Baptist Church parking lot is a good idea. Then you can retrace the road to where birds can more easily be seen if interested. The Lake White Club parking lot is another good place to stop. Many times I have been able to see birds from this side of the water.
Having the proper tools will allow you to get more out of birdwatching. Field guides, like the National Geographic Field Guide to the Birds of North America, help you identify and find out more about the birds you see. Binoculars are a given. An 8X42 pair, such as Celestron’s Nature DX, would be a good place to start if you can afford it. Otherwise, consider Celestron’s Outland 10X42 or Occer 12X25 Compact as less expensive options. For those inclined to travel, Time and Optics in Millersburg sells both binoculars and spotting scopes. They allow you to try them out for yourself before purchasing. You can also buy their products online. Spotting scopes are not required for the beginning birder and are pricey. However, they do allow you to see birds from a greater distance which can greatly aid identification.
Part of the fun of birdwatching is that you never know what you will see. Beneficial pursuits for the avian observer can include learning about dietary needs, seasonal fluctuations, water usage (It’s not just for drinking!), shelter needs, and ways to nest. The more you invest over time, the greater will be the return. Believe me. Even in the same spot, things change constantly. The joy of nature exploration is something that anyone can do. You set the level. You decide the commitment. You pursue your interests alone, with others, or both. The adventure is yours, and birds are everywhere.
