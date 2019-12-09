The Scioto Foundation has announced the establishment of the Eileen Pollard Bapst Education Scholarship Fund created in honor and memory of a long-time Eastern Local School District educator. The scholarship recognizes Bapst’s dedication to students and her strong desire to help those in need, said her daughter, Joyce Bapst Wallach. The scholarship fund has been in existence for several years, but was recently transferred to the Scioto Foundation for management.
Applicants for this scholarship must be Ohio residents who are members of the current graduating class of Eastern High School or EHS students of Vern Riffe Career Technology Center, Pike County.
The scholarship will be offered to an Eastern Local graduate who plans to pursue a career in education and has been accepted at one of Ohio’s public universities. Applicants must have a high school GPA minimum of 3.0, exhibit good character, and be in financial need.
Additional criteria include an attached letter of acceptance from an Ohio public college or university, a high school grade transcript, an essay, a letter of recommendation from a current Eastern Local employee and one from a non-family member, financial information including FAFSA if requested, and student and parent/guardian signatures.
The recipient selected for the Eileen Pollard Bapst Education Scholarship will be awarded a one-time, non-renewable $1,000 tuition scholarship to the state college or university of his or her choice. The scholarship will be awarded through the Scioto Foundation in 2020.
The recipient of the scholarship will be determined by the Eileen Pollard Bapst Education Scholarship Committee, considering the above criteria and completion of the application in its entirety. The standing committee will consist of the Eastern High School principal, guidance counselor, and a high school teacher. The initial amount for distribution will be a $1,000 scholarship until the fund is capable of producing two $1,000 scholarships based on the then-current spending policy of the Scioto Foundation.
Eileen Pollard Bapst, a 1937 graduate of Stockdale High School, was a proud wearer of the Bulldogs’ blue and gold and was a teacher for over 40 years in what is now the Eastern Local School District. She began her teaching career at Stockdale, continued at Beaver, and retired from Eastern Elementary School. She had a big heart for the children of the Eastern Local School District.
“Mrs. Bapst often said the hardest part of any job was getting started. This scholarship is intended to help someone get started as an educator,” said her daughter.
Eileen obtained her bachelor’s degree in Education at Ohio University and enjoyed rooting for the Bobcats.
Contributions to the Eileen Pollard Bapst Education Scholarship Fund from family, friends, former students, or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of gifts of cash, securities, or property.
Additional information about the Eileen Pollard Bapst Scholarship Fund or other planned giving opportunities at the Scioto Foundation may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Officer – Donor Services, or SF Executive Director Kim Cutlip at (740) 354-4612.
