PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Benton Township
12.82 acres: Shela Blaney and Bruce Muncy. Warranty Deed. August 21, 2019.
1 acre, also 26.3 acres: Don B. Swayne and Barbara L. Swayne to Donna J. Bevens. Warranty Deed. August 30, 2019.
10.001 acres: Ricky Francis to Lacey R. Taylor and Eric M. Taylor. Survivorship Deed. September 4, 2019.
1.2116 acres, also 1.197 acres: Benton Township Board of Trustees to James D. Cox and Carolyn L. Cox. Survivorship Deed. September 4, 2019.
Tracts: Gerldine Beekman to Ricky Lee Francis. Warranty Deed. September 6, 2019.
3 ¼ acres: Robert Brent Carman and Robert B. Carman to Shane Martin and Tiffany Lea Martin. Quitclaim Deed. September 10, 2019.
Camp Creek Township
0.331 acres: Helen Zornes to James W. Zornes. Quitclaim Deed. August 26, 2019.
City of Waverly
Lot 8 Waverly Heights, Undivided 1/8 Interest: Carl V. Slone to Eric Slone. Warranty Deed. August 26, 2019.
Lot 144 Waverly Heights: Tonya Cline and Roman cline to Justin Fultz. Warranty Deed. September 04, 2019.
Lot 10 East Waverly: Don A. Remy and Karen A. Remy to John Durham and Dawn Durham. Warranty Deed. September 09, 2019.
Jackson Township
5.003 acres: Danette Shea Gilbert, Danette S. Dyke, Bryan E. Dyke, and Bryan Dyke to Danette S. Dyke and Bryan E Dyke. Survivorship Deed. August 23, 2019.
5.876 acres: Terry A. Thompson and Christina Thompson to Timothy B. Dubois. Warranty Deed. August 23, 2019.
650 acres, 140 acres, 101.59 acres, 72 poles, 104 acres: Mary Ann Summers and Rebecca J. Greco to Nathaniel G. Ewing. Warranty Deed. September 10, 2019.
Marion Township
4 acres: Annette C. Veach to Jamie S. Veach. Quitclaim Deed. August 23, 2019.
1.7214 acres: Marcus E. Williams, Barbara Williams, Elizabeth Rehim, Elizabeth Houston, and Tony Houston to Marcus E. Williams and Barbara Williams. Survivorship Deed. September 06, 2019.
Mifflin Township
5 acres: Tonda Kay Hatfield to Steven K. Hatfield. Certificate of Transfer. August 22, 2019.
79.1630 acres: Linda L. Waddell to Angela R. Capers. Quitclaim Deed. August 28, 2019.
2.642 acres, also 50 ft. wide easement: Brett Jerrod Griffith, Kari Griffith, and Shawn Eric Griffith to Charles L Sites, Jr. Warranty Deed. September 4, 2019.
Mifflin Township & Ross County
7.622 acres, also Ross County: Max Jones to Pritampal Singh. Warranty Deed. August 30, 2019.
Newton Township
5.261 acres: Leonidas E. Woolridge, Jr. to Robert W. Smith and Ronald L. Smith. Survivorship Deed. August 21, 2019.
5.002 acres: Christopher L. Ondera and Sharon Louise Ondera to Jeremy Litteral. Warranty Deed. August 21, 2019.
2.8404 acres: Troy E. Thomas, Troy Thomas, and Rebecca S. Thomas to Troy E. Thomas Trustee, Rebecca S. Thomas Trustee, and Thomas Family Trust. Warranty Deed. August 26, 2019.
1 acre: Elaine J Montgomery and Hobert Montgomery to Justin Nelson and Courtney Nelson. Warranty Deed. September 5, 2019.
2.7989 acres, also 2.9328 acres: Justin Brewster and Kayla Brewster to Megan Lansing and Ryan Lansing. Warranty Deed. September 5, 2019.
2 ½ acres: Tricia A. Leslie, Tricia A. Hougland, and Corey Q. Hougland to Tricia A. Hougland and Corey Q. Hougland. Quitclaim Deed. September 9, 2019.
Pebble Township
1.397 acres, also 1.6030 acres: Dwight E. Rodgers and France J. Rodgers to David Pontious, Jr. and Amanda Pontious. Warranty Deed. August 27, 2019.
.958 acres: RRM Holdings, LLC to John E Jobe. Warranty Deed. August 28, 2019.
Pee Pee Township
0.115 acres, also 0.023 acres: John R. Nosek and Pat Chandler to Azhia Smith and Tyler Massie. Warranty Deed. August 22, 2019.
6.574 acres: Nathan Ewing to William D. Herrera. Warranty Deed. August 30, 2019.
5 acres: Nathan E. Adams and Jessica Adams to Robert S. Green and Melissa G. Green. Survivorship Deed. September 4, 2019.
1.4 acres: Jennifer L. Howell, Brian Howell, and Brian D. Howell to Straight Creek Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. September 4, 2019.
657.75 ft.: Angel Conaway to Rhonda Taylor. Quitclaim Deed. September 5, 2019.
0.221 acres: Keith Burchett and Marjorie Burchett to Heather Nicole Keesee and Chad Michael Keesee. Warranty Deed. September 5, 2019.
91.746 acres, also 1.74 acres: John Watters, Randall R Lawson, Jr., John D Watters, Toni Watters, and Toni M Watters to Amy Smith. Survivorship Deed. September 6, 2019.
Pee Pee Township & Ross County
4.804 acres, also Ross County: Paul U. Reed to Nathaniel Reed, Jr. and Lisa R. Reed. Survivorship Deed. August 22, 2019.
Seal Township
0.273 acres: Robert M. Deering and Brandy M. Deering to Robert M. Deering and Brandy M. Deering. Survivorship Deed. August 26, 2019.
10 acres, 40’ wide easement: Carl Lee Scaggs to Joyce Scaggs. Certificate of Transfer. August 28, 2019.
Scioto Township
1.395 acres: First National Bank to Flooring Pros Land Holdings, LTD. Warranty Deed. September 05, 2019.
Sunfish Township
19.972 acres, also 20 ft. wide easement: Beulah Smith to Steven J. Smith. Warranty Deed. August 21, 2019.
5.527 acres: VSM Land Development Company, LLC to Jeffrey R Blanton. Warranty Deed. August 30, 2019.
Union Township
5.5107 acres, 32’ wide easement: Buel Melton to James Allen Melton, Buel Dennis Melton, and David Glendon Melton. Quitclaim Deed. September 6, 2019.
Tracts: Buel Melton to Maynard Dean Thompson and Rhonda Sue Thompson. Warranty Deed. September 6, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.