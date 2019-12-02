PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Benton Township

12.82 acres: Shela Blaney and Bruce Muncy. Warranty Deed. August 21, 2019.

1 acre, also 26.3 acres: Don B. Swayne and Barbara L. Swayne to Donna J. Bevens. Warranty Deed. August 30, 2019.

10.001 acres: Ricky Francis to Lacey R. Taylor and Eric M. Taylor. Survivorship Deed. September 4, 2019.

1.2116 acres, also 1.197 acres: Benton Township Board of Trustees to James D. Cox and Carolyn L. Cox. Survivorship Deed. September 4, 2019.

Tracts: Gerldine Beekman to Ricky Lee Francis. Warranty Deed. September 6, 2019.

3 ¼ acres: Robert Brent Carman and Robert B. Carman to Shane Martin and Tiffany Lea Martin. Quitclaim Deed. September 10, 2019.

Camp Creek Township

0.331 acres: Helen Zornes to James W. Zornes. Quitclaim Deed. August 26, 2019.

City of Waverly

Lot 8 Waverly Heights, Undivided 1/8 Interest: Carl V. Slone to Eric Slone. Warranty Deed. August 26, 2019.

Lot 144 Waverly Heights: Tonya Cline and Roman cline to Justin Fultz. Warranty Deed. September 04, 2019.

Lot 10 East Waverly: Don A. Remy and Karen A. Remy to John Durham and Dawn Durham. Warranty Deed. September 09, 2019.

Jackson Township

5.003 acres: Danette Shea Gilbert, Danette S. Dyke, Bryan E. Dyke, and Bryan Dyke to Danette S. Dyke and Bryan E Dyke. Survivorship Deed. August 23, 2019.

5.876 acres: Terry A. Thompson and Christina Thompson to Timothy B. Dubois. Warranty Deed. August 23, 2019.

650 acres, 140 acres, 101.59 acres, 72 poles, 104 acres: Mary Ann Summers and Rebecca J. Greco to Nathaniel G. Ewing. Warranty Deed. September 10, 2019.

Marion Township

4 acres: Annette C. Veach to Jamie S. Veach. Quitclaim Deed. August 23, 2019.

1.7214 acres: Marcus E. Williams, Barbara Williams, Elizabeth Rehim, Elizabeth Houston, and Tony Houston to Marcus E. Williams and Barbara Williams. Survivorship Deed. September 06, 2019.

Mifflin Township

5 acres: Tonda Kay Hatfield to Steven K. Hatfield. Certificate of Transfer. August 22, 2019.

79.1630 acres: Linda L. Waddell to Angela R. Capers. Quitclaim Deed. August 28, 2019.

2.642 acres, also 50 ft. wide easement: Brett Jerrod Griffith, Kari Griffith, and Shawn Eric Griffith to Charles L Sites, Jr. Warranty Deed. September 4, 2019.

Mifflin Township & Ross County

7.622 acres, also Ross County: Max Jones to Pritampal Singh. Warranty Deed. August 30, 2019.

Newton Township

5.261 acres: Leonidas E. Woolridge, Jr. to Robert W. Smith and Ronald L. Smith. Survivorship Deed. August 21, 2019.

5.002 acres: Christopher L. Ondera and Sharon Louise Ondera to Jeremy Litteral. Warranty Deed. August 21, 2019.

2.8404 acres: Troy E. Thomas, Troy Thomas, and Rebecca S. Thomas to Troy E. Thomas Trustee, Rebecca S. Thomas Trustee, and Thomas Family Trust. Warranty Deed. August 26, 2019.

1 acre: Elaine J Montgomery and Hobert Montgomery to Justin Nelson and Courtney Nelson. Warranty Deed. September 5, 2019.

2.7989 acres, also 2.9328 acres: Justin Brewster and Kayla Brewster to Megan Lansing and Ryan Lansing. Warranty Deed. September 5, 2019.

2 ½ acres: Tricia A. Leslie, Tricia A. Hougland, and Corey Q. Hougland to Tricia A. Hougland and Corey Q. Hougland. Quitclaim Deed. September 9, 2019.

Pebble Township

1.397 acres, also 1.6030 acres: Dwight E. Rodgers and France J. Rodgers to David Pontious, Jr. and Amanda Pontious. Warranty Deed. August 27, 2019.

.958 acres: RRM Holdings, LLC to John E Jobe. Warranty Deed. August 28, 2019.

Pee Pee Township

0.115 acres, also 0.023 acres: John R. Nosek and Pat Chandler to Azhia Smith and Tyler Massie. Warranty Deed. August 22, 2019.

6.574 acres: Nathan Ewing to William D. Herrera. Warranty Deed. August 30, 2019.

5 acres: Nathan E. Adams and Jessica Adams to Robert S. Green and Melissa G. Green. Survivorship Deed. September 4, 2019.

1.4 acres: Jennifer L. Howell, Brian Howell, and Brian D. Howell to Straight Creek Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. September 4, 2019.

657.75 ft.: Angel Conaway to Rhonda Taylor. Quitclaim Deed. September 5, 2019.

0.221 acres: Keith Burchett and Marjorie Burchett to Heather Nicole Keesee and Chad Michael Keesee. Warranty Deed. September 5, 2019.

91.746 acres, also 1.74 acres: John Watters, Randall R Lawson, Jr., John D Watters, Toni Watters, and Toni M Watters to Amy Smith. Survivorship Deed. September 6, 2019.

Pee Pee Township & Ross County

4.804 acres, also Ross County: Paul U. Reed to Nathaniel Reed, Jr. and Lisa R. Reed. Survivorship Deed. August 22, 2019.

Seal Township

0.273 acres: Robert M. Deering and Brandy M. Deering to Robert M. Deering and Brandy M. Deering. Survivorship Deed. August 26, 2019.

10 acres, 40’ wide easement: Carl Lee Scaggs to Joyce Scaggs. Certificate of Transfer. August 28, 2019.

Scioto Township

1.395 acres: First National Bank to Flooring Pros Land Holdings, LTD. Warranty Deed. September 05, 2019.

Sunfish Township

19.972 acres, also 20 ft. wide easement: Beulah Smith to Steven J. Smith. Warranty Deed. August 21, 2019.

5.527 acres: VSM Land Development Company, LLC to Jeffrey R Blanton. Warranty Deed. August 30, 2019.

Union Township

5.5107 acres, 32’ wide easement: Buel Melton to James Allen Melton, Buel Dennis Melton, and David Glendon Melton. Quitclaim Deed. September 6, 2019.

Tracts: Buel Melton to Maynard Dean Thompson and Rhonda Sue Thompson. Warranty Deed. September 6, 2019.

Load comments