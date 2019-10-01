The Pike County Retired Teachers, under the direction of Dr. Larry Meredith, will resume 2019 meetings on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11:15 a.m. with a buffet lunch at the Pike County CTC (vocational school) and a business meeting to follow. The speaker for the meeting is to be Vicki VanMeter, a 1980 Western graduate who has spent the major part of her nursing career in cardiology at Doctors Hospital, a part of Ohio Health. 

All who receive STRS benefits are urged to become a part of PCRTA, which is affiliated with ORTA. PCRTA meets six times a year and offers information, fellowship and a great lunch.

For reservations, if not called, call 740-493-2931 or 740-226-3044. 

