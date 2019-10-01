The Pike County Retired Teachers, under the direction of Dr. Larry Meredith, will resume 2019 meetings on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 11:15 a.m. with a buffet lunch at the Pike County CTC (vocational school) and a business meeting to follow. The speaker for the meeting is to be Vicki VanMeter, a 1980 Western graduate who has spent the major part of her nursing career in cardiology at Doctors Hospital, a part of Ohio Health.
All who receive STRS benefits are urged to become a part of PCRTA, which is affiliated with ORTA. PCRTA meets six times a year and offers information, fellowship and a great lunch.
For reservations, if not called, call 740-493-2931 or 740-226-3044.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.