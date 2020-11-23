USDA through the Farm Service Agency has authorized a second round of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP2) due to continued market fluctuations caused by the coronavirus. The application deadline is December 11, 2020. The eligibility period will be April 16, 2020 through August 31, 2020.
Changes have been made to the eligible livestock as well as adding new crops and livestock eligible for payment. The changes include:
-Producers of beef cattle, hogs, and sheep will be limited to animals from birth up to market weight. No breeding stock is eligible this round.
-Other eligible animals are goats, rabbits, turkeys, and broilers as well as egg production.
-Crops eligible based on 2020 planted acres are corn, soybeans, wheat, rye, oats, speltz, triticale, alfalfa, and teff.
-Crops or commodities eligible based on 2019 sales are honey, most fruit and vegetables, wool, goat milk, Christmas trees, and some nursery and greenhouse production.
The list of specific eligible crops this round is extensive. The crops and livestock listed above are known to be produced in our four counties. So, if there are any questions about what is eligible under the program please contact the office.
Again, for specific details or to schedule an appointment to complete an application, call the Jackson-Vinton-Scioto-Pike Farm Service Agency Office at 740-286-5208 or 740-259-3075.
