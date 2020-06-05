Summer is often the time when families visit amusement and waterparks.
The briefing by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted Friday afternoon about the re-openings of amusement parks and water parks were welcome news to some. Those venues are slated to reopen on June 19, along with casinos and racinos.
Governor DeWine also authorized the Memorial Golf Tournament to be held from July 13 to 19.
“In all of these cases, these sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic,” said Governor DeWine. “They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public.”
Lt. Governor Jon Husted said that they are still working on plans to reopen those areas that have not been addressed, such as contact and youth sports, along with large venues like stadiums and auditoriums.
“We learn new things every day as CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) gives new guidelines and the science evolves. We want to help them comply with this in as safe of a matter as possible. Reopenings require responsibilities,” said Husted, who is encouraging Ohioans to buy Ohio products and support local businesses that are struggling.
Specifically, DeWine had a message to those individuals who feel that the government should open Ohio without any requirements, restrictions or best practices in place.
“Some say we should open with no guidance and no rules. My answer is to do that in the midst of this pandemic makes absolutely no sense. With the virus still out there and as contagious as it has ever been, it would be, on my behalf as your governor, irresponsible to do that. It would not be the right thing to do,” DeWine said, adding that if he did open Ohio with no restrictions, it would be an abandonment of his duties as governor.
“This a time in our history when caution and good judgment are required of all Ohioans. Why do we have to have standards? With all due respect, you have the right to make decisions that impact you. But once your actions start impacting other Ohioans to their detriment, we have to draw back a little bit.”
DeWine’s example was about an alcoholic who sits at home and drinks alone.
“Most of us have pity and would like to talk the person out of that. But that’s one level,” said DeWine. “When that same individual goes out and drives their car after drinking, that is fundamentally different. We have come up with a way while respecting the rights of all Ohioans to add the protection that we can, so when you go into a business in Ohio, they are following the best practices. Ohioans have done an amazing job. They are doing it every single day across the state.”
Other topics discussed in the Friday afternoon briefing included the Ohio National Guard, expanded testing efforts, Ohio’s police force, and disparities in the health of minority communities.
DeWine talked about ramping up COVID-19 testing in the state of Ohio by strengthening it through the use of pharmacies and community health centers. DeWine said more than 40 locations across Ohio have testing capabilities and that number will grow. For more information, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov and look under “Testing and Community Health Centers” for more information.
Specifically about the police force in Ohio, DeWine had this to say, “I am committed to making tangible changes in police oversight and improve the professionalism of the profession so we have a community that does not show any problems connected with police conduct. The members of the police departments I have known are wonderful individuals, but we also know occasionally someone slips in, so we must be vigilant.”
Addressing racial incidents around the state and the country, DeWine continued, “Our legacy is what some have referred to as the original sin of our country, which is slavery. We are still living with the aftermath of that. We have made progress in some areas. In other areas, we have not made the progress that we want. All of this started with that original sin. What God asks of us and what we should ask of each other and our fellow human beings is to continue to try. We need to continue to try and not accept the status quo.”
That led to a discussion on racial disparities.
“COVID-19 took the curtain back and exposed the fact that African Americans and Latinos are suffering more. That should shock and anger all of us,” said DeWine. “We have to roll up our sleeves and do work. We need to get some victories. We’re not perfect, but we sure can be better and have great ideas.”
DeWine issued a challenge while discussing the fact that he and some family members planted a shagbark hickory tree in Governor’s Grove at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in the ODNR area. He chose the tree saying that it is a strong and resilient hardwood that grows tall and has a long life.
“It represents all of us. We plant seeds today for a hope for a brighter tomorrow. It represents hope and our faith in the future and our resilience of Ohioans. The Bible tells us, and I quote, ‘Let us not grow weary of doing good for in due season we will reap if we do not give up.’ Ohioans will never give up. We are strong and tough. We will not grow weary of helping to protect each other. I truly believe the best yet is coming,” said DeWine.
“This has been a tough time for all Ohioans. Our Great Seal reminds us that the sun will rise on our beautiful Ohio again. There will be positive things that come out of our struggle with this virus. We will find our way out of these tragedies. As we battle back and come out of our struggles, we will emerge better, stronger and more resilient. We will do things that matter. Every Ohioan will have the same opportunity to lead healthy, productive and fulfilling lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.