LATHEM— Debra L. Grooms, a member of the board of education from Western Local School District, will serve a one-year term on the Ohio School Boards Association's Legislative Platform Committee as a representative from the association's Southeast Region.
Grooms is one of five board members from the region who are appointed to serve on the committee. Annually, the LPC reviews resolutions submitted by member boards of education to amend the OSBA Legislative Platform and makes recommendations to the Delegate Assembly at the annual Business Meeting in November at the association's Capital Conference in Columbus. Her appointment is effective Jan. 1, 2022.
The Southeast Region covers 18 counties with a membership of 16 city districts, five exempted village districts, 48 local districts, nine vocational school district and seven educational service centers for a total of 85 member boards of education as well as nearly 400 board members and over 119,000 students. Two general membership meetings are held each year, with two Spring Conferences in March and an annual Fall Conference in September.
The Ohio School Boards Association, founded in 1955 and in its 66th year, is the state association for elected school board members and provides in-service training, workshops, consultation services for financial planning, insurance, utility pooling, contract negotiations and search services for vacant administrator positions as well as lobbying at the state and federal levels for public education.
For questions or further information, please contact Paul D. Mock, Regional Manager at pmock@ohioschoolboards.org or (740) 385-5240.
