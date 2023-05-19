More than 100 Waverly Intermediate School students, parents and family members put their math skills to the test for the inaugural Math night.
The educational evening combined a series of themed math stations with a competitive twist. Students worked their way through the stations to earn punches on their punch cards to turn in for a chance to win more than a dozen raffle prizes, including two bicycles.
Intermediate and high school teachers worked the eight interactive stations.
“It was great to see such a wonderful turnout and all these students enjoying their evening with their families and teachers, “said Waverly Superintendent Bill Hoover. “Programs like Math Night are a great way for our students and families to interact with teachers and work together to encourage excitement about learning. I’m proud of the participation of our community and the commitment of our staff to make this learning event possible.”
Students weren’t the only ones put to the test, one of the stations was Parent Math Testing.
“Parents and grandparents were given the opportunity to answer sample questions on the state math testing, “said Jodi Gillen, fifth grade teacher and event organizer. “Many of the parents commented on the fact that the questions were more challenging than they expected, so it was nice to see them get a better understanding of what their children are learning.”
Other stations included Math Dash, where students ran the length of the gym and then recorded times to use for math ordering and comparing values, Towers of Hanoi, a problem-solving strategy game, Math 24, Scientific Balance, and Math Twister, where students were given mental math problems and had to find the answer on a Twister mat.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.