This is clinical term for the fear of getting peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth.
The name comes from the ancient Greeks, where “arachi” translates to “ground nut”, “butyr” translates to “butter”, and “phobia” translates to fear. This fear can also commonly be referred to people who are afraid of choking on peanut butter, which seems to be a more logical fear than having it stuck to the roof of your mouth.
This is one fear your pet dog certainly does not have!
2. National Corn Chip Day
This holiday is celebrated on January 29 every year. Corn chips are loved by people of different races and ages. It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips.
3. January 29 in History
In 1991, Iraqi forces attacked into Saudi Arabian town of Kafji, but were turned back by Coalition forces.
In 1984, the Soviets issued a formal complaint against alleged U.S. arms treaty violations. On the same day, President Ronald Reagan announced that he would run for a second term.
In 1950, riots broke out in Johannesburg, South Africa, over the policy of Apartheid.
