In addition to Professional Development in Curriculum and Instruction, the Western Local School District Faculty has been participating in Workshops aimed at improving School Climate and Emergency Response.
Through a collaborative with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Western staff received training in Signs of Suicide (SOS), a nationally recognized suicide prevention program. This ongoing program will begin implementation in 2023 and will provide support for students struggling with depression and anxiety. This is just one of many initiatives that Western is implementing to improve the school climate and support students. Other ongoing initiatives include Positive Behavior Supports (PBIS), Get-In-The- Game (A Collaboration with the Cleveland Brown Foundation), Trauma-Informed-Care (Classroom Strategies that support Students coping with the impact of Trauma), and Handle-with-Care (De-escalation and Student-Safe Seclusion and Restraint Training).
In addition to these efforts, Western also has partnered with Southern Ohio Medical Center to offer School-Based Health Services through an on-site state of the art medical clinic. Western also employs a fully licensed School psychologist, a fully Licensed Social Worker, two fully-licensed Guidance Counselors, and a Social-Emotional Learning Coach. Other vital partnerships include Scioto-Paint Valley Mental Health and Integrated Services for Behavioral Health that provide additional needed support for students and families.
In preparing for emergency response, Western participates in ongoing crisis and response planning. Most recently (On January 3, 2023), a district-wide STOP-THE-BLEED workshop was provided to the entire staff. STOP-THE-BLEED is a nationwide campaign aimed at equipping individuals with the tools and training to properly apply life-saving a tourniquet to a bleeding victim. This was just one phase of Western’s Emergency Response Plan, which has included Response to Bomb Threats, Active Shooter, Fire, Natural Disasters and other crises. Western’s Crisis Planning also includes annual training in blood-born pathogens, choking hazards, Asthma, AED’s, and other required workshops related to student health and safety.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.