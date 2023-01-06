In addition to Professional Development in Curriculum and Instruction, the Western Local School District Faculty has been participating in Workshops aimed at improving School Climate and Emergency Response.

Through a collaborative with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Western staff received training in Signs of Suicide (SOS), a nationally recognized suicide prevention program. This ongoing program will begin implementation in 2023 and will provide support for students struggling with depression and anxiety. This is just one of many initiatives that Western is implementing to improve the school climate and support students. Other ongoing initiatives include Positive Behavior Supports (PBIS), Get-In-The- Game (A Collaboration with the Cleveland Brown Foundation), Trauma-Informed-Care (Classroom Strategies that support Students coping with the impact of Trauma), and Handle-with-Care (De-escalation and Student-Safe Seclusion and Restraint Training).


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments