Pike County, Ohio –The deadline for the Fluor-BWXT Scholarship program is quickly approaching with applications due March 5, 2021.
Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is currently accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors in Pike, Scioto, Ross and Jackson counties. Twelve scholarships, valued at $2,000 each, will be awarded this year to students majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) programs.
“Fluor-BWXT is dedicated to encouraging and supporting science education in our community,” said JD Dowell, Site Project Director. “Over the past nine years we have awarded more than $210,000 in scholarships to help students achieve their goal towards a STEAM career.”
Qualified applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above and have been accepted to attend an accredited college or university with a major in a STEAM field.
For more information on the application process and requirements visit: http://www.fbportsmouth.com/community/scholarship.htm
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.