Pike County, Ohio –The deadline for the Fluor-BWXT Scholarship program is quickly approaching with applications due March 5, 2021.

Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is currently accepting scholarship applications from graduating high school seniors in Pike, Scioto, Ross and Jackson counties. Twelve scholarships, valued at $2,000 each, will be awarded this year to students majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) programs.

“Fluor-BWXT is dedicated to encouraging and supporting science education in our community,” said JD Dowell, Site Project Director. “Over the past nine years we have awarded more than $210,000 in scholarships to help students achieve their goal towards a STEAM career.”

Qualified applicants must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or above and have been accepted to attend an accredited college or university with a major in a STEAM field.

For more information on the application process and requirements visit: http://www.fbportsmouth.com/community/scholarship.htm

Recommended for you


Load comments