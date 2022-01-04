1. Scioto County DD special board meeting announced
Scioto County Developmental Disabilities will conduct a Special Meeting for the purpose of conducting Organizational Business at 5:00 PM on Thursday, Jan. 20 at STAR Inc., 2625 Gallia St., Portsmouth. The regular Board Meeting will immediately follow the Special Meeting. An Ethics Council will take place at 4:45 p.m. in the same location, if needed. Meetings are open to the public with the exception of Executive Session.
2. Sen. Portman tests positive for COVID-19
On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-OH, made the following statement:
“In preparation for returning to Washington, DC, I took an at-home COVID test last night and it was positive. I am asymptomatic and feel fine. I have been in contact with the Attending Physician and my personal doctor. I am following their medical advice and following CDC guidelines and isolating for the recommended five days. I will work remotely from home this week, but will not be able to be in Washington, DC for votes.”
3. Jan. 5 in History
On Jan. 5, 1925, Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming was sworn in as the first woman governor in the United States. On Jan. 5, 1968, U.S. forces in Vietnam launched Operation Niagara I to locate enemy units around the Marine base at Khe Sanh. On Jan. 5, 1979, Ohio officials approved an out-of-court settlement awarding $675,000 to the victims and families in the 1970 shootings at Kent State University, in which four students were killed and nine wounded by National Guard troops.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
