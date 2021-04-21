Archives - dental exam photo

From the June 27, 1973 edition of the Waverly News ...

HEAD START DENTAL EXAM

IT WON'T HURT — This is what Dr. James P. Henahan, DDS, seem to be telling one of his young head start patients during a dental checkup at East Elementary School in Waverly. Dr. Henahan, who works out of the Dental Health Division of the Ohio Department of Heath, has been working the Waverly Head Start program for the past three weeks, giving all 110 students a dental checkup as well as a fluoride treatment. Head Start Director John Boyer said the dental project also includes an educational program on dental health. (Staff photo). 

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments