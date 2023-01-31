National Park Service

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – With the 2023 Centennial commemoration of Hopewell Culture National Historical Park on the horizon, the park announces its kickoff event. These events range from a hiking challenge to special presentations, the Centennial events have something for everyone.

“We’re excited to share this milestone with all the visitors to the park. The Centennial is a time for reflection on the past and inspiration for the future. We honor the people who called this land home while continuing to learn, inspire, and connect others to the cultural stories," said Chris Alford, Superintendent of Hopewell Culture NHP.


