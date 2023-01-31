CHILLICOTHE, Ohio – With the 2023 Centennial commemoration of Hopewell Culture National Historical Park on the horizon, the park announces its kickoff event. These events range from a hiking challenge to special presentations, the Centennial events have something for everyone.
“We’re excited to share this milestone with all the visitors to the park. The Centennial is a time for reflection on the past and inspiration for the future. We honor the people who called this land home while continuing to learn, inspire, and connect others to the cultural stories," said Chris Alford, Superintendent of Hopewell Culture NHP.
Events at the park include our Centennial kickoff on March 2, 2023 (the actual Centennial date), with fun-filled activities and programs at the park Mound City Group Visitor Center, and a special presentation by Dr. Bret Ruby, Park Archeologist, “Archeology Then and Now: A Century of Writing Unwritten Histories at Hopewell Culture NHP.”
Other events are in the works for 2023. Continue to check the parks website at www.nps.gov/hocu for a calendar of events and activities.
Hopewell Culture National Historical Park preserves and protects five sites comprised of ceremonial earthworks constructed by American Indian people approximately 2000 years ago. For directions and information, call the Visitor Center at (740)-774-1126 daily from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/hocu or the park Facebook at www.facebook.com/hopewellohionps
