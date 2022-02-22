WAVERLY— With multiple locations in town not in good condition, Waverly Village Council discussed potential options to cleanup during last week’s meeting.
Brownfields
Part of the issue are what are called brownfields, defined by the Ohio Department of Development as “an abandoned, idled, or under-used industrial, commercial, or institutional property where expansion or redevelopment is complicated by known or potential releases of hazardous substances or petroleum.”
On Thursday, the Pike County Land Reutilization Company will be holding a meeting to further discuss what places in Waverly might fit that definition.
Mayor Greg Kempton, who will be in attendance, again mentioned the Landmark property near the train tracks as one.
Another property is the former TV repair location on Ford Avenue. According to Kempton, the former owner is ready to take it down but is in need of trucking.
“What I think we will do is submit a full list with maybe the top five or six as a priority,” he said of the list which will be brought before the Land Bank on Feb. 24. He and Safety Director Brad Jones will be at the meeting.
Through ODOD, nearly $350 million has been dedicated to the Brownfield Remediation Program. Pike County, like all of Ohio’s 88 counties, is guaranteed $1 million that will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis until June 22, 2022.
Nuisance Properties
Councilperson Christina Sheridan, during her zoning report, said a list is starting to be collected of nuisance homes in town.
Answering council’s newest member, Skymer Bevens, Kempton said all of council can assist in the information-gathering of this information.
“A lot of them are repeat offenders that been on a list, fined, or gone to court,” said the mayor, an approximate 20 properties being constant offenders.
Some of these properties clean-up partially to avoid harsh punishments. Those that are found in violation can be fined up to $50 a day, but those penalties can be less depending on the situation or the leniency.
The issue with these fines, where some property owners have warrants out for their arrest, is that many violators live outside the area.
As Waverly Police Chief John Winfield explained, most warrants his department dispatches are to adjacent counties. This likely means those that own properties in Pike County, but do not live in the region, have been able to avoid paying the fine by keeping out of town.
One property owner had no issue with paying the fines, Kempton said, but that has since changed for the better.
“He’s actually kinda moved to clean some things up now,” the mayor said. “I’m hoping that’s a trend that keeps on going.”
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
