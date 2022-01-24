Each year, the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies, in partnership with Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Affairs, hosts the Exemplary Program which is “a designation awarded to programs operated within Ohio’s Community Action Network that have been expertly evaluated and determined to be innovated and creative anti-poverty programs and initiatives.” Programs eligible for this recognition must achieve successful development and implementation of the program’s vision and demonstrate outstanding results for the communities in which the program is based.
On Nov. 18, Lisa Pfeifer, the Director of the Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) at Community Action Committee of Pike County submitted the nomination for the Transitions Program for the annual OACCA / Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service Exemplary Program award.
The nomination was submitted based upon the accomplishments of building strong results in addressing the Opioid Use Disorder that has had such a drastic impact on the area. The Transitions Program team has worked diligently to provide support, guidance, and services to the program’s clients by building genuine connections with those in recovery of their disorder.
The Transitions Program's goal is to help build resilience in the community by targeting those in recovery, out of recovery, or those impacted by an individual who battles addiction.
The Transitions Program started in March of 2019 under the W&B Program by receiving grant funding to targeted to assist with community members in recovery and struggling to re-enter the workforce. The Program’s staff consists of two case managers, Genna Scott and Amy Tomlison; two peer supporters, Stacy Neault and Taylor Lovensheimer, and the case manager coordinator, Brandi Hawthorne whose leadership and direction has grown the program since its conception. The W&B Assistant Director, Carolyn Fyffe and Director, Lisa Pfeifer work closely with the Transitions team, as well.
The vision for the Transitions Program speaks to the heart of the team:
Understanding, Compassion, Guidance, and Commitment are the basis of the Transitions Program Team. The case managers and peer supporters provide individual support and guidance for each person along the recovery process. When you're enrolled into this Program, you will receive the compassion, commitment, and dedication needed to support you along your journey of rebuilding your future.
On Jan. 4, the OACCA & Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service sent an email to Lisa and the team to congratulate the Transitions Program on being selected to receive a 2022 Exemplary Program award recipient.
In addition to the wonderful news of being selected for the recognition, the letter included substantial positive feedback from the officials who review nominations for consideration, expressing their appreciation for the Program’s work and results:
Through an individualized approach, reviewers found the Transitions Program to be meeting participants “where they’re at” on their specific recovery journeys, fostering the potential for both recovery and self-sufficiency to occur.
“I am extremely proud of the Transitions Program Team,” stated Keith Pitts, Executive Director of the CAC, “Their passion, commitment, and ability to change lives for the people in our community truly exemplifies what this organization is about.”
“Words could never express the sense of pride I feel for this achievement for my team,” said Brandi Hawthorne, “This team has worked unbelievably hard during the last three years, striving to help every person that we can by meeting them where they are and provide them with the support, encouragement, and tools need to raise themselves to their futures. We sincerely appreciate all of our partnering agencies and organizations, our clients, and the community that has allowed us the honor of making a small impact on the lives of those in recovery.”
The Transitions Program team will be attending the virtual OACCA Winter Legislative Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 26, where they will be officially awarded with the recognition. More details about that event will be available later.
