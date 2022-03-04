{p dir=”ltr”}1. Waverly BOE meeting
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The Waverly City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 5 p.m. in the high school study hall.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}2. Active COVID-19 cases drop below 40 in Pike County
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}The latest COVID-19 reports from the Pike County General Health District saw numbers reach under 40 on multiple days. With this decreasing trend, the county still has the sixth-highest case rate in the state over the past two weeks according to the Ohio Department of Health.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}This comes after cases were over 150 earlier in February.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}3. March 6 in History
{p dir=”ltr”}{span}On March 6, 1857, The Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision held that blacks cannot be citizens. On March 6, 1884, Over 100 suffragists, led by Susan B. Anthony, presented President Chester A. Arthur with a demand that he voice support for female suffrage. On March 6, 1908, Lou Costello, American comedian, partner of Bud Abbott, was born. On March 6, 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson announced his plan to establish a draft lottery. On March 6, 1980, Islamic militants in Tehran said that they would turn over the American hostages to the Revolutionary Council.{/span}
{p dir=”ltr”}This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
{span} {/span}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.