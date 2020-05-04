The apostle Paul told the church at Rome, “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God” (Romans 12:1-2). Paul sets forth in these verses a responsibility for Christians to live their lives for God. Christianity involves a separation of those things that are good from those things that are evil. If I am to please God, I must recognize my life is dedicated to Him who has made eternal life possible.
Paul beseeched them, which means that he exhorted them. He speaks of the urgency of what they needed to do. The urgency was not without cause or reason. It was because of a merciful God. God has shown His mercy to all mankind. God loves all people. He is compassionate and kind, giving hope to all who will be obedient to Him. This love has been manifested through His son Christ Jesus, who died, was buried and was resurrected. Because of these things, mankind has hope of eternal life, heaven, through the blood of Christ. God is a merciful God and has blessed us through His love. “But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us.” (Ephesians 2:4) This mercy should motivate one to love God and live for Him.
Living for God means that sacrifice will be made. Paul states that we become living sacrifices. By living for God, our bodies become the sacrifice. This includes a life that is spiritual. Not only do we worship God each first day of the week, but it also matters how we serve Him in everything that we do. The things that we say, do and think are important to God. Consider under the old law, sacrifices of bulls and goats were made and these sacrifices would die. We sacrifice ourselves and continue to live. Our bodies become the sacrifice in the way that we live. In a sense death takes place. However, this death is a death that is to worldly thinking. We die to the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eye and the pride of life. (1 John 2:15-17)
Sacrifices under the old law were holy. Sacrifices were to be offered without blemish, and it was the best that was to be offered. Christian life is no different. We need to offer our best to God. Peter stated, “Because it is written, ‘Be holy, for I am holy.’” (1 Peter 1:16) Peter quoted this from the words of Moses in Leviticus 11:44. God has always wanted His children to be sacrificial in their lives.
Paul states that in doing these things, it is our reasonable service. God has shown great mercy to all mankind. In comparison, anything that we may do in our service or worship to God does not match His great love. It is not unreasonable to think that we should please Him. Not only does He show great love and mercy, He is our Creator. God is the Creator of all things. It stands to reason that we would want to please the Creator and giver of everything in life.
Paul goes on to say, after imploring the reader to become living sacrifices, that we should not be conformed to this world. The way of the world is the way of Satan. Everything that is non-Christian is of the world. The course of the world is not one that leads to God. No matter how hard we try to make the course of the world lead to God, it never will. John stated, “Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world — the lust of the flesh, the lust of the eyes and the pride of life — is not of the Father but of the world, and the world is passing away and the lust of it; but he who does the will of God abides forever." (1 John 2:15-17) The world will pass and the treasures of it. Only the love of God will lead us to lives of sacrifice and separation.
Paul says to be transformed by the renewing of our minds. Transformed means to be changed. Transformation takes place by what we do or how we think. It is important to consider that if we present our bodies as living sacrifices, holy and acceptable to God, that our minds will be transformed. Our lives will be transformed. As we think about God’s grace and mercy, we live lives moving away from worldliness and vow not to be shaped like the people of the world.
Once the mind is cleared of worldliness, the focus will be on the will of God. We will be able to prove what is His perfect will. The idea of prove is to test or examine. Through this, we come to know what is good and perfect in the sight of God. We cannot know how God wants us to live if our focus is on the world. By focusing on God in all situations of life, we can conclude how His will impacts us. God, not only through His goodness, has an eternal desire for us, to be in heaven, but also has a will for our peace and comfort while on earth. Through transformation of mind, we can be confident in what that is.
Our lives as Christians need to be SACRIFICIAL, SEPARATED AND SANCTIFIED. We are living sacrifices because of His love and promised hope of heaven that can only come through this love. We are separated from worldliness because it is not of God. Worldliness is of Satan, and we can be confident of that because of God's revealed will. We are sanctified, not sinless, because we know the good and acceptable and perfect will of God.
