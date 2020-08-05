Halter Production (1 & 2 year olds), 8-18
Hayden Hauck 1st
Easy Gaited Showmanship, 8-18
Bryce Tackett 1st
Hannah Harris 2nd
Emma Martin 3rd
Kelly Wells 4th
Western Showmanship, 8-13
Macie Colburn 1st
Shelby Ewing 2nd
Haydn Daniels 3rd
Jeweliana Leslie 4th
Madelyn Smith 5th
Western Showmanship, 14-18
Sophia Rhoades 1st
Hayden Hauck 2nd
Layne Brooks 3rd
Jenna Lightle 4th
Bailey Elliott 5th
Contest Showmanship, 8-13
Nevaeh Stiltner 1st
Shelby Ewing 2nd
Faith Amato 3rd
Contest Showmanship, 14-18
Kolten Miller 1st
Layne Brooks 2nd
Addison Johnson 3rd
Riley Welch 4th
Khloe Case 5th
Champion Showmanship: Macie Colburn
Reserve Champion Showmanship: Neveah Stiltner
Novice Horsemanship (1st & 2nd year members) 8-13
Mallory Roberts 1st
Abby Schrader 2nd
Cami Carroll 3rd
Hunter Hauck 4th
Lilly Ramsey 5th
Novice Horsemanship (1st & 2nd year members) 14-18
Bailey Elliott 1st
Elizabeth Deaton 2nd
Hannah Harris 3rd
Western Horse Horsemanship, 8-13
Abby Schrader 1st
Cami Carroll 2nd
Rylin Davis 3rd
Jocey Tackett 4th
Mallory Roberts 5th
Western Horse Horsemanship, 14-18
Khloe Case 1st
Jenna Lightle 2nd
Shelby Carrico 3rd
Sophia Rhoades 4th
Abigail Bucher 5th
Champion Western Horsemanship: Khloe Case
Reserve Champion Western Horsemanship: Jenna Lightle
Equitation Easy Gaited, 8-18
Nevaeh Stiltner 1st
Hannah Harris 2nd
Kelly Wells 3rd
Dixie Harris 4th
Emma Martin 5th
Champion English Equitation: Nevaeh Stiltner
Reserve Champion English Equitation: Hannah Harris
Trail Class, 8-13
Macie Colburn 1st
Rylin Davis 2nd
Hunter Hauck 3rd
Mallory Roberts 4th
Madelyn Smith 5th
Trail Class, 14-18
Khloe Case 1st
Bailey Elliott 2nd
Riley Welch 3rd
Hayden Hauck 4th
Sophia Rhoades 5th
Trail in Hand, 8-18
Hayden Hauck 1st
Tucker Hughes 3rd
Bryce Tackett 2nd
Mini in Hand, 8-18
Karlie Smith 1st
Western Horse Pleasure, 8-13
Cami Carroll 1st
Jada Osborne 2nd
Abby Schrader 3rd
Storm Jennings 4th
Western Horse Pleasure, 14-18
Jenna Lightle 1st
Bailey Elliott 2nd
Riley Welch 3rd
Layne Brooks 4th
Elizabeth Deaton 5th
Champion Western Pleasure: Cami Carroll
Reserve Champion Western Pleasure: Bailey Elliott
Ranch Pleasure, 8-13
Jocey Tackett 1st
Hadley Ramsey 2nd
Rylin Davis 3rd
Hunter Hauck 4th
Mallory Roberts 5th
Ranch Pleasure, 14-18
Khloe Case 1st
Abigail Bucher 2nd
Shelby Carrico 3rd
Sophia Rhoades 4th
Megan Williams 5th
Champion Ranch Pleasure: Khloe Case
Reserve Champion Ranch Pleasure: Hadley Ramsey
Easy Gaited Pleasure, 8-18
Nevaeh Stiltner 1st
Kelly Wells 2nd
Hannah Harris 3rd
Dixie Harris 4th
Champion Easy Gaited Pleasure: Nevaeh Stiltner
Reserve Champion Easy Gaited Pleasure: Kelly Wells
Open Walk Trot, 8-13
Macie Colburn 1st
Cami Carroll 2nd
Jada Osborne 3rd
Hunter Hauck 4th
Abby Schrader 5th
Open Walk Trot, 14-18
Abigail Bucher 1st
Sophia Rhoades 2nd
Shelby Carrico 3rd
Hayden Hauck 4th
Layne Brooks 5th
