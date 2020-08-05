Halter Production (1 & 2 year olds), 8-18

Hayden Hauck 1st

Easy Gaited Showmanship, 8-18

Bryce Tackett 1st

Hannah Harris 2nd

Emma Martin 3rd

Kelly Wells 4th

Western Showmanship, 8-13

Macie Colburn 1st

Shelby Ewing 2nd

Haydn Daniels 3rd

Jeweliana Leslie 4th

Madelyn Smith 5th

Western Showmanship, 14-18

Sophia Rhoades 1st

Hayden Hauck 2nd

Layne Brooks 3rd

Jenna Lightle 4th

Bailey Elliott 5th

Contest Showmanship, 8-13

Nevaeh Stiltner 1st

Shelby Ewing 2nd

Faith Amato 3rd

Contest Showmanship, 14-18

Kolten Miller 1st

Layne Brooks 2nd

Addison Johnson 3rd

Riley Welch 4th

Khloe Case 5th

Champion Showmanship: Macie Colburn

Reserve Champion Showmanship: Neveah Stiltner

Novice Horsemanship (1st & 2nd year members) 8-13

Mallory Roberts 1st

Abby Schrader 2nd

Cami Carroll 3rd

Hunter Hauck 4th

Lilly Ramsey 5th

Novice Horsemanship (1st & 2nd year members) 14-18

Bailey Elliott 1st

Elizabeth Deaton 2nd

Hannah Harris 3rd

Western Horse Horsemanship, 8-13

Abby Schrader 1st

Cami Carroll 2nd

Rylin Davis 3rd

Jocey Tackett 4th

Mallory Roberts 5th

Western Horse Horsemanship, 14-18

Khloe Case 1st

Jenna Lightle 2nd

Shelby Carrico 3rd

Sophia Rhoades 4th

Abigail Bucher 5th

Champion Western Horsemanship: Khloe Case

Reserve Champion Western Horsemanship: Jenna Lightle

Equitation Easy Gaited, 8-18

Nevaeh Stiltner 1st

Hannah Harris 2nd

Kelly Wells 3rd

Dixie Harris 4th

Emma Martin 5th

Champion English Equitation: Nevaeh Stiltner

Reserve Champion English Equitation: Hannah Harris

Trail Class, 8-13

Macie Colburn 1st

Rylin Davis 2nd

Hunter Hauck 3rd

Mallory Roberts 4th

Madelyn Smith 5th

Trail Class, 14-18

Khloe Case 1st

Bailey Elliott 2nd

Riley Welch 3rd

Hayden Hauck 4th

Sophia Rhoades 5th

Trail in Hand, 8-18

Hayden Hauck 1st

Tucker Hughes 3rd

Bryce Tackett 2nd

Mini in Hand, 8-18

Karlie Smith 1st

Western Horse Pleasure, 8-13

Cami Carroll 1st

Jada Osborne 2nd

Abby Schrader 3rd

Storm Jennings 4th

Western Horse Pleasure, 14-18

Jenna Lightle 1st

Bailey Elliott 2nd

Riley Welch 3rd

Layne Brooks 4th

Elizabeth Deaton 5th

Champion Western Pleasure: Cami Carroll

Reserve Champion Western Pleasure: Bailey Elliott

Ranch Pleasure, 8-13

Jocey Tackett 1st

Hadley Ramsey 2nd

Rylin Davis 3rd

Hunter Hauck 4th

Mallory Roberts 5th

Ranch Pleasure, 14-18

Khloe Case 1st

Abigail Bucher 2nd

Shelby Carrico 3rd

Sophia Rhoades 4th

Megan Williams 5th

Champion Ranch Pleasure: Khloe Case

Reserve Champion Ranch Pleasure: Hadley Ramsey

Easy Gaited Pleasure, 8-18

Nevaeh Stiltner 1st

Kelly Wells 2nd

Hannah Harris 3rd

Dixie Harris 4th

Champion Easy Gaited Pleasure: Nevaeh Stiltner

Reserve Champion Easy Gaited Pleasure: Kelly Wells

Open Walk Trot, 8-13

Macie Colburn 1st

Cami Carroll 2nd

Jada Osborne 3rd

Hunter Hauck 4th

Abby Schrader 5th

Open Walk Trot, 14-18

Abigail Bucher 1st

Sophia Rhoades 2nd

Shelby Carrico 3rd

Hayden Hauck 4th

Layne Brooks 5th

