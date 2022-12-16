ribbon cutting

Susan Horn (with scissors) cuts the ribbon surrounded by friends, family and community members at Out of the Woods Healing Monday evening. Out of the Woods Healing is located at 118 E. Second Street and provides many services including relaxation massages, yoga, spiritual coaching and so much more.

 Bret Bevens/News Watchman

Out of the Woods Healing, located at 118 E. Second Street, across from the post office, in Waverly, is now open and offering services.

”I believe in energy. I believe in feeling. I believe in traditional Chinese medicine; just some little natural things, because they’ve been proven for centuries,” owner Susan Horn said. “They have been in our hospitals to help with cancer patients, terminal patients, addiction and mental health.”


