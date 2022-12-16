Susan Horn (with scissors) cuts the ribbon surrounded by friends, family and community members at Out of the Woods Healing Monday evening. Out of the Woods Healing is located at 118 E. Second Street and provides many services including relaxation massages, yoga, spiritual coaching and so much more.
Out of the Woods Healing, located at 118 E. Second Street, across from the post office, in Waverly, is now open and offering services.
”I believe in energy. I believe in feeling. I believe in traditional Chinese medicine; just some little natural things, because they’ve been proven for centuries,” owner Susan Horn said. “They have been in our hospitals to help with cancer patients, terminal patients, addiction and mental health.”
Horn said she was a nurse's aid from 1997 through 2010 and a nurse from 2010 through 2013, as well as being a pre-school teacher for a while. Horn also said she is in school for massage therapy and will graduate on December 23, and then will have to sit for her boards through the State of Ohio Medical Board.
“I will be a medical massage therapist.” Horn said. “I am also going to add that to my practice.”
Horn said she would love to reach out to organizations such as the Recovery Council, the domestic violence shelter and “anybody and everybody” to help with services such as meditation, yoga and massage therapy.
Services that are offered at Out of the Woods Healing include: relaxation massages, cupping, aroma therapy, couples massages, full body massages, Aura/Chakra cleansings, tarot crystals, sound baths, spiritual and life coaching per request.
Other services include Reiki, which is a Japanese technique for stress reduction and relaxation that also promotes healing. It is administered by "laying on hands" and is based on the idea that an unseen "life force energy" flows through us and is what causes us to be alive. Other services offered are infrared massages by person or by couples and yoga.
Horn said she had yoga classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, but until she finishes her schooling massage appointments and other services are by appointment only.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.