Carter Stephens is still in high school, but that hasn’t stopped her from establishing the legitimate cookie business Carter’s Cookies, at the young age of 18.
Stephens, a Pike County Resident, is a student of the Pike County CTC’s Culinary Program. She says the inspiration to bake professionally came to her at a young age, “I have always been inspired by my Grandma’s love for baking. I decided that was the direction I wanted to pursue when I started the Culinary Program at the Pike County CTC.”
Stephens began selling cookies under the business name Carter’s Cookies back in July of 2020. Since July, Carter’s Cookies has grown to sell around 30 dozen cookies per week. As she continues to work toward finishing high school, Stephens says she works to balance school and her business by selecting a few days per week to sell cookies, “We average 10-12 dozen cookies per bake day; because I’m still in high school, (until graduation in May) I pick a few days a week to bake at present.”
Since the business was established last summer, Stephens says she has learned a lot about entrepreneurship, “I’ve learned that taking risks and trying new things can be beneficial. Also, I’ve learned to rely on hard work and a focus on quality is a good recipe for success.”
As the surge of COVID-19 has devastated so many businesses over the past year and caused extreme adjustments for so many others, Stephens says the pandemic has actually given her business a bit of a jumpstart, “The added time at home has actually sparked my interest. My goal was to start after high school, but I got a jumpstart a bit early!”
The presence of COVID-19 has also provided an environment for growth for such businesses as Stephens’ which thrive in filling orders and making items available for pickup. Ordering methods and pickup information can be found on the business’ easy to use website titled www.carterscookies.com. Stephens explained that most of her advertising is done via social media to match the current market’s climate, “We advertise on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. We also have our website. Our market is mostly local with most of our business coming from referrals.”
The popularity of the business has grown tremendously and Carter’s Cookies has even received shoutouts on social media from Pike County organizations such as the Social Services Department of the Pike County Community Action Committee and the Pike County General Health District. Both of which gave positive reviews for the cookies that were provided for staff members and a cookie giveaway respectively.
As for the variety of cookies that Carter’s Cookies offers, Stephens provided a current menu list as well as a look ahead to the summer of 2021, “We make Giant Gourmet Cookies! Currently our menu is Frosted Sugar Cookie, Chocolate Chunk, Peanut Butter Cup, Apple Crisp, and Pecan Toffee. We are currently working on new items for the summer.”
Moving forward into the coming business year, Stephens says the future is looking bright for her business, “I’m excited about the possibility of opening a dedicated storefront this summer after graduation. We are also currently testing new recipes weekly to add to the menu.”
With all the growth the business has already experienced in its young existence and the significant preparations currently being made for the future, Carter’s Cookies should be on your radar as one of the best up and coming businesses in Pike County for 2021.
