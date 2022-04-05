WAVERLY — On Tuesday morning, Pike County gained a new auditor.
Inside the Pike County Commissioners office, Davida Brown took her oath of office to become interim county auditor. A celebration followed attended by the commissioners and members of the auditor’s office.
Coming in with 13 years in the office, Brown said she was excited to take on the new role- a role which she hopes will not be interim after November 2022.
“It’s an honor to be considered for this position,” Brown said to the News Watchman following the ceremony. “I think this is a time to get my feet wet in the role.”
Testing out the position could pay dividends dependent the will of county voters; Brown announcing in December that she will be running for the office.
In her candidacy announcement provided to the News Watchman, Brown said she is a lifetime county resident and a Piketon graduate.
“I am proud of the strong relationships I’ve established over the years with the county elected officials, county agencies, township fiscal officers, school treasurers, and most importantly, the taxpayers of Pike County,” Brown’s statement reads, currently serving as the Chief Deputy Auditor.
Running as a Republican candidate, Brown will look to replace current auditor Kayla Slusher. Slusher defeated Terry Dixon in the 2018 election by more than 1,000 votes but will not be seeking re-election in 2022.
Slusher’s position has been left vacant since her suspension following a request from the Auditor of State Special Investigation Unit. SIU conducted a forensic audit which led to a Pike County Grand Jury filing an indictment against Slusher on charges of theft in office and abuse of power.
Her next pre-trial is set for Monday, May 2 at 10 a.m.
Brown resides in Scioto Township with her husband Tim, who is employed at DuPont in Circleville, and daughter, Grace, who will graduate from Shawnee State University in May as a Respiratory Therapist.
She is also a member of Scioto Freewill Baptist Church.
