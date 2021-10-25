PIKETON- All school districts have dealt with the challenges of COVID-19 for now parts of three school years, but few have handled other challenges quite like the Scioto Valley School District.
After a narrow one-vote loss in 2013, Brian Fuller became a member of the Scioto Valley Board of Education in 2017. Now in 2021, he is again hoping for supporting votes from his fellow Piketon residents.
A 1990 Piketon High School graduate, Fuller told the News Watchman that is has been a honor to serve his community. They have, in-turn, been essential helpers as the district over the past four years.
“We’ve navigated the best we could and tried to be flexible,” he said in a Sunday interview. “We’re really proud of our administrators and all the way down through our support staff, teachers, janitors, and bus drivers. They have been really flexible in adapting to all the changes and done with it a really great attitude.”
While dealing with the pandemic, contamination that led to the closure of Zahn’s Corner Middle School, and more, the district has been able to follow through with several major projects.
As Piketon Treasurer Megan Williams previously told the Watchman, the school board invested $10 million into the construction of a new auditorium and upgrades to its athletic facilities with an indoor complex and turf field.
Also during his tenure, the board hired new superintendent Wes Hairston. Fuller said the position had many applicants, as high as 35, but Hairston stood out from the pack.
“He has been a great addition to our district,” said Fuller of the superintendent. “He a lot of knowledge, lots of experience, that have definitely helped us to navigate some issues.”
In another term, Fuller wants the board to make its way clear of the pandemic and its impacts it has had on learning.
This school year, the Ohio Department of Health has reported 86 students in the school district have tested positive for COVID-19, but numbers in Pike County have been trending down as of recently.
While this trend is welcomed, the learning loss that students across the county have experienced is not. According to a McKinsey and Company study, students were on average five months behind in mathematics and four months behind in reading by the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
“We’re trying to identify ways we can bridge that gap,” said Fuller, having one daughter currently in Scioto Valley schools.
Additional teachers- an assistant to math teachers and a teacher at Jasper Elementary- have been hired by the district in efforts to catch students up.
The 2019 closure of Zahn’s Corner following the discovery of enriched uranium and neptunium adjacent to the building remains a major focus for him also.
The goal Fuller has is to secure funding to build a new school, where now students grades four through six have been relocated to other buildings in the district.
“It would be nice to get everyone spaced out and back in their own space,” said Fuller.
Fuller lives in Piketon with his wife, a 1991 Piketon High School graduate and all four of their children have or will graduate from the school as well. He is in his 25th year of being a physical trainer at Adena Health in Waverly.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.