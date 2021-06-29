The Pike County General Health District released its latest COVID-19 numbers for the county on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
The Health District reported that the total number of active cases was down one from the previous report from one to zero.
As of Tuesday, along with the report of zero active cases, there were zero COVID patients being hospitalized in the county. As for an update on the vaccination effort, the Health District reports that there have been 13,692 vaccines administered throughout the county to this point.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been a total of 2,489 cases reported in the county and the total number of coronavirus related deaths reported in Pike County remains at 37.
The Pike County General Health District is continuing to hold free vaccination clinics throughout the county on a weekly basis. More info can be found at the Health District’s Facebook page.
