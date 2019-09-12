October has been designated Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM).
Domestic violence impacts millions, is preventable and requires “the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions, and systems — each whose ‘one thing’ adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our communities,” according to the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence.
One in four women and one in nine men have experienced physical violence, contact sexual violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Right here in Pike County, the Partnership served 542 victims of abuse and domestic violence last year alone,” said Annette Jenkins, executive director of the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence. “That is why we need everyone — advocates, medical professionals, educators, survivors, researchers, policy makers, law enforcement officers, business owners, students, and more to do #1Thing to stop violence here in Pike County.”
The Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence provides a list of #1Thing(s) individuals can do to address domestic violence:
• Being a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child.
• Creating a culture of consent in one’s home.
• Talking to loved ones about oppression and violence.
• Listening to and validating a survivor of trauma.
• Using social media to raise awareness among one’s peers.
• Reaching out to a local domestic violence program to learn how to help.
“Many people care and understand that domestic violence is a serious public health problem. They want to do something but believe their actions can’t make a difference,” said Rhiannon Gill, Sexual Assault Victim Services Advocate for the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence.
“It feels overwhelming but change can start with only #1Thing,” Gill said. “Imagine if the estimated 28,067 individuals in Pike County each commit to doing just #1Thing to stop domestic violence, we could really see some serious social transformation.”
The Partnership requests that the public join the Partnership as they “mourn for those whose lives were taken by domestic violence, celebrate the tremendous progress victim advocates have made over the years, and connect with one another with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence.”
The Partnership will hold its annual Empowering the Purse vendor event from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Grace United Methodist Church. The event will empower women who are independent business owners. A Chinese auction, free face painting and a bake sale will be offered at the event. Proceeds will benefit survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence who are residing in the Pike County Partnership Against Domestic Violence emergency shelter.
Vendors for the event now include Avon, Color Street, Limelife, MaryKay, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, Perfectly Posh, Scentsy, Thirty-One, and more.
For more information about Empowering the Purse, contact Kaylea at 740-947-1611, extension 224.
If you or others you know are experiencing domestic violence, or if you would like more information about the resources and services that are available through the Partnership, contact the agency located at 194 E. Emmitt Avenue in Waverly, call the agency at 740-947-1611, or visit PikePartnership.org
