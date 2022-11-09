Courtney Copas - Failure to display tags. Dismissed. Ordered to pay court costs. Permit unlicensed driver to drive. Dismissed in court.
Alison Rister - Speed. Pled not contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Paid in court. Expired registration. Dismiss in court.
Cathy J. Scott - Fail to use turn signal. Paid in full before court.
James R. Fite - Disorderly conduct. Pled not contest. Found guilty. Fine suspended. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Seth R. Mullins - No operator's license. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Obey traffic control device. Dismiss in court.
James E. McNeilan - Driving under suspension 2X and disobey officer. Dismiss. Refile in Pike County Court.
Jeffrey R. Lindeman - Speed. Pled not contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Paid in court.
James G. Broddess - Disorderly conduct. Pled not contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Gage Smith - Fictitious tags. Dismissed in court. Driving under suspension. Pled not contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Nov. 7, 2022
Robert A. Hill - Possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and fictitious tags. Dismiss in court. Driving under suspension. Pled not contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Levy M. Mutoro - Speed. Pled not contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Paid in full in court.
Billie Jo Osborne - Controlled substance. Pled no contest. Reschedule for 30 days for sentencing.
Laura M. Lubbe - Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs. Expired registration. Dismissed in court.
Ashley N. Boyer - Speed. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
Johnaura Watson - Speed. Pled not contest. Found guilty. Fine suspended. Ordered to pay fine and court costs.
