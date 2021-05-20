The book Writings by an Obscure Author was recently written and published by author M. Nickell.
Nickell has many connections to Pike County which can be found throughout the book. According to Nickell, many of the poems and stories within her newly published book feature Pike County as the setting and refer to her late grandfather Floyd E. Thompson and the family farm in Pike County.
Nickell’s grandparents were Mary (Lightle) Thomson and Floyd E. Thompson. Floyd was the Pike County Commissioner for 12 years throughout the 1940s and 1950s. Nickell’s aunt, Maxine Thompson has also lived in Pike County for many decades.
In one excerpt from the book, Nickell refers specifically to her strong family ties to Southern Ohio and specifically Pike County, “I often say everyone in Southern Ohio is related to me, sometimes related more than once. That’s because generations of my family have lived in Southern Ohio since sometime in the late 1700’s. My grandfather was one of ten children, while my grandmother was one of seven. My mom had 27 great-aunts and great-uncles. And when I was young, most of my own great-aunts and great-uncles, their children, and their children’s children lived in that area. So, many of the people I met- neighbors, my schoolmates, and people I saw at the general store- were related to me in some way...We all spent part of our lives on our grandparent’s farm and all of us believe we had the last best-childhood.”
Nickell’s book is available on Amazon and at the Garnet A. Wilson public library in Waverly. Nickell says that several pieces in the book are about her “grandfather, the family farm in Pike County, and other nearby areas are also included in the book.”
