Eastern winners

In 2019, the Pike Soil and Water Conservation District awarded fourth grade students at Eastern Elementary for their participation in the "Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper" contest. Pictured from left are Eastern Principal Matt Hines, Addy Remy, Leah Rader, and Amy Bapst. (Absent from photo is Allaysia Blevins).

 File Photo

PIKE COUNTY— The Pike Soil and Water Conservation District announced its 2022 poster contest theme earlier this week, seeking submissions from all fourth graders in Pike County schools.

This year's theme will be "Health Soil-Healthy Life," where Pike SWCD hopes to use the contest as a learning avenue and lead to greater appreciation leads to a greater appreciation for the environment among young people.

Posters can be created using any available media including crayons, colored pencils, charcoal, paint, etc. Entries will be judged on their overall conservation message, visual effectiveness, and originality. Pike SWCD will provide poster paper and educational resources supporting the theme.

Included on the posters must be as followed:

  • On the front: “HEALTHY SOIL-HEALTHY LIFE"
  • On the back: School, student’s name, teacher’s name, t-shirt size, mailing address.

The top five posters from each school will be selected and those students will be awarded t-shirts and will advance to the county level competition. Five county winners will then be selected and receive monetary prizes.

Pike SWCD has held its contest annually since 1985.

For those interested in participating, contact Pike SWCD District Administrator Darlene Brewster with the number of students participating by Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 740-947-5353, ext. 3145 or email darlene.brewster@oh.nacdnet.net

On Friday, Feb. 25, the poster paper will be delivered to the school offices who will then have until Friday, April 8, to complete their posters when they will be picked up. 

Two weeks later on April 22, the awards will be delivered to the schools.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments