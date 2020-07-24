Mark Hughes is the new chief operating officer for Goodwill of South Central Ohio, effective immediately.
Hughes will continue in his capacity as retail coordinator which includes responsibilities for all retail stores, the ecommerce online operation, information technology, and coordination of facilities and logistics. He will become more involved in the day‐to‐day operations of workforce development, human resources and finances. He will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Marvin Jones.
“Mark is a 12‐year employee of this Goodwill and has excelled in every one of his positions,” said Jones. “He started as a job coach in workforce development before moving to start our ecommerce department in 2016 which quickly became successful. He was put in charge of all retail operations early in 2018 and has spearheaded major improvements, including the opening in May of our Western Avenue store. He definitely has earned this promotion.”
Goodwill of South Central Ohio has retail and workforce development operations in all eight of its counties and has six activity and training centers providing services to about 100 adults with developmental disabilities. Goodwill’s territory includes Ross, Fayette, Pickaway, Pike, Vinton, Jackson, Hocking and Athens counties.
