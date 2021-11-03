PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University’s Office of Career Services will be hosting an Internship Fair on Tuesday, Nov. 9 starting at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Hosted virtually through the online Handshake career platform, this career fair welcomes students and alumni to attend.

This year’s Internship Fair will host employers seeking applicants for various job positions. Participants will be able to explore internship opportunities, learn about the requirements for positions, and gain experience communicating with employers.

The event will be hosted through Handshake, the online career platform used by SSU’s Office of Career Services. Employers may create a free Handshake account to recruit SSU students and alumni at www.shawnee.joinhandshake.com. There is no cost to employers to attend this event. Students can find instructions for activating their Handshake account at www.shawnee.edu/career-services.

To learn more about upcoming Career Fairs at Shawnee State University, contact the Office of Career Services by calling (740) 351-3027 or by emailing careers@shawnee.edu

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments