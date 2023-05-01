* Editor’s Note: Pike Water and Scioto Water are both private non-profit companies not owned by any county or any governmental body.
The Pike County Commissioners met with representatives from state and federal officeholders on Monday, April 24.
Teresa Lewis, regional director from Congressman Brad Wenstrups’ office was present and Commissioner Tony Montgomery brought up an issue that he and Lewis had talked at length on many occasions.
“We’re going to spur this horse again,” Montgomery said. “How are we going to get water to McCorkle (Road)?”
“Well, we have kicked that horse,” Lewis said.
“It would be easiest for Scioto Water to do it (provide water to McCorkle Road),” Montgomery said. “We would much rather Pike Water do it, but they’re just no on board at all. We cannot get Scioto Water to give us (a number of) what it’s going to cost.”
Montgomery explained he cannot ask for money if he doesn’t know how much a project is going to cost.
“The problem is it’s (the elevation) very high,” said Commissioner Jeff Chattin, who also serves on the Pike Water Board. “There are only five houses that aren’t served.”
At the current time, those residents are hauling water in. Montgomery said one theory of what happened was when A-Plant started treating water on-site it lowered the water level and the wells in that area all went dry.
“Pike Water’s tower isn’t high enough,” Chattin said. “We (Pike Water) go as far as we can go then we just run out of gravity. Scioto (Water) has the elevation, but when they put their line in they undersized it, so they ran out of volume. And when they hit capacity, they just shut it off.”
“Population increased everywhere. It pulls from every direction,” Lewis said. “The sewers are not big enough. The water lines are old. They’re not big enough. They need more pumps, more strength. It’s just part of this massive infrastructure problem that we have throughout the United States. In Ohio, what we care about is the 2nd (Congressional) District.”
“In a little county of 28,000 people, Pike Water serves most of those people, but we have 29 towers. That little company has 29 towers because the elevation changes,” Chattin said.
The panel was asked who would they like to provide to those houses.
“I would like it to be Pike (Water), but it’s more feasible for Scioto (Water) to do it.” Montgomery said, “For Pike (Water) to do it, it’s probably a million dollar spend. For Scioto (Water), it’s probably $200,000 or $300,000.”
Lewis said she definitely thinks these issues should “be revisited.”
