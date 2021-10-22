After having only a virtual option last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Pike County Hunger Walk returned to the streets of Waverly on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Since COVID-19 is still very much a part of everyday life, the virtual option was offered again this year, as well as the in-person event.
The weather cooperated for the one-mile walk, as sunny skies greeted those present for the event. The Waverly Police Department provided three escorting officers, and the walk was led by the Waverly Marching Tigers. Folks of all ages participated, including community members, church members, the Waverly High School Leo Club and the Waverly High School Rotary Interact Club.
"It was a beautiful day and such fun to be back together again," said Pike Outreach Executive Director Elisabeth Howard.
"In less than two hours, we collected 308 food items for the pantry and $1,600 in financial donations. Our total financial contributions so far this year are $3,225. This is such an amazing accomplishment when factoring in the pandemic."
All of the October 2021 Hunger Walk financial and food donations will be included in the annual fundraiser tally, so long as they are received no later than November 10, 2021, at Pike Outreach, 107 West Second Street, Waverly. The virtual walk remains an option for those who would like to do it.
After Nov. 10, the final tally will be made for the annual fundraiser.
Howard expressed a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved for their help and support.
"Thank you for your time, efforts and prayers," she said. "We appreciate all of you so much!"
Additionally Pike Outreach is participating in "Socktober", which is a drive for donations of new socks for men, women and children of all ages during the month of October to help those individuals who are homeless. Pike Outreach operates the Bridgehaven Homeless Shelter in Waverly. Sock donations can be taken there to 107 W. Second Street, Waverly, or placed in a donation box inside the Pike County YMCA.
Cash, check or food donations are accepted all year to meet ongoing needs of Pike County people. If eligible, persons can come there for assistance every seven days. Please call (740) 947-7151 for more details.
An online photo gallery as well as a short video clip of the Pike County Hunger Walk is available on the Pike County News Watchman website.
