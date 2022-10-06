COLUMBUS, Ohio – As we begin October, fall color in the Buckeye State is starting to transform our tree canopies with hints of fall color across Ohio. Cooler weather is ushering in the changing conditions dominating most of the state’s foliage according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“Right now, we are beginning to see lots of fall colors along roadways and in urban areas,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “Dogwoods are showing deep purples while black gums are presenting shades of red. Brilliant yellows can be seen in various sugar maples and sycamores as well.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments