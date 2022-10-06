COLUMBUS, Ohio – As we begin October, fall color in the Buckeye State is starting to transform our tree canopies with hints of fall color across Ohio. Cooler weather is ushering in the changing conditions dominating most of the state’s foliage according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).
“Right now, we are beginning to see lots of fall colors along roadways and in urban areas,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “Dogwoods are showing deep purples while black gums are presenting shades of red. Brilliant yellows can be seen in various sugar maples and sycamores as well.”
Looking for a new way to view fall colors? Experience it with a horseback ride in one of our state parks or forests. Ohio is home to nearly 800 miles of bridle trails and numerous bridle camps — making our state a premier location to go riding. Many of these trails have been improved and are maintained through partnerships with local horsemen’s organizations. Don’t forget that some bridle trails are also multi-use trails, so be on the lookout for hikers or mountain bikers!
Those interested in finding the most eye-catching leaves throughout the season should check out ODNR’s fall color website, the official guide to the changing colors. The website includes:
Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure;
Unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks; and
Fun events happening around the state.
ODNR encourages people to share fall color photos using #OhioFall22. Each week, ODNR will choose photos from those who use this hashtag to share on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more fall color photos, follow ODNR, Ohio State Parks, Ohio State Forests, and Ohio. Find It Here. on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @ohiodnr, @OHStateParks, @odnrforestry, and @Ohio.FindItHere.
The Ohio Division of Forestry promotes the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit Forestry.ohiodnr.gov. Follow us on Facebook @odnrforestry and on Instagram @odnrforestry (instagram.com/odnrforestry).
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
