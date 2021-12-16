1. CAC announces mobile food pantry schedule for Christmas week
With Christmas approaching next Saturday, the Community Action Committee of Pike County announced changes in its Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule.
The new schedule is as followed:
- Jackson Township Building, 17600 SR 335 Beaver
- Monday, Dec. 20 (from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Camp Creek Township Building, 14 Spunk Run Road Lucasville
- Tuesday, Dec. 21 (from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
- Williams Hardware, 13192 SR 124 Piketon
- Wednesday, Dec. 22 (from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
CAC will return to its regular schedule in January 2022.
2. YMCA holding final round of Dash for Cash
The Pike County YMCA will hold its third and final round of the Reverse Raffle Christmas Dash for Cash on Sunday, Dec. 19. With up to $5,000 up for grabs, the final draw is set for 12:30 p.m. held live on the YMCA Facebook page.
3. Dec. 19 in History
On Dec. 19, 1945, Congress confirmed Eleanor Roosevelt as U.S. delegate to the United Nations. On Dec. 19, 1959, Reputed to be the last civil war veteran, Walter Williams, died at 117 in Houston. On Dec. 19, 1998, President Bill Clinton was impeached. The House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against President Clinton, charging him with lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice. Clinton was the second president in American history to be impeached.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
