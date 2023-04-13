plinko board

This is the Plinko board that will be used Saturday, May 13 for the the Plinko Derby at the Waverly Lions Club. The Plinko Derby replaces Ducky Derby, but the breakfast/lunch buffet will still be provided starting at 9 a.m.

 Photo submitted by Wavelry Lions Club

The Lions Club’s largest fundraiser this year will be a Plinko Derby. It is this year’s version of the Ducky Derby that the Lions Club has conducted for many years.

Anybody who was or is a fan of The Price is Right game show knows what Plinko is as it is one of the most well-known games played on stage.


