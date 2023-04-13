This is the Plinko board that will be used Saturday, May 13 for the the Plinko Derby at the Waverly Lions Club. The Plinko Derby replaces Ducky Derby, but the breakfast/lunch buffet will still be provided starting at 9 a.m.
The Lions Club’s largest fundraiser this year will be a Plinko Derby. It is this year’s version of the Ducky Derby that the Lions Club has conducted for many years.
Anybody who was or is a fan of The Price is Right game show knows what Plinko is as it is one of the most well-known games played on stage.
But instead of Plinko chips like ones used on TV, the Lions Club will use ping pong balls to drop in the Plinko board and the top two winners each heat will advance to the final race.
The event will kick off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 with a breakfast/lunch buffet that will be served until 12 p.m. There will also be children’s games, face painting, and of course the Plinko races.
There will be 20 races with 50 balls in each race. The top winners in each race win $25 apiece and advance to the final race. 40 contestants will compete in the final race, just like with ducks before if you’re Plinko ball wins you win the $1,000 grand prize. Second place wins $500, third place wins $400, fourth place wins $250 and fifth place wins $100 and sixth through 20th places win $50.
Grand Plinko Derby plans to kickoff at 11 a.m.
Tickets are $20 each and includes the meal. This is the Lions Club biggest fundraiser of the year and helps fund many programs such as: Ohio Pilot Dogs, Waverly Leo Club, Waverly Youth girls softball, Waverly High School marching band, Pike County Outreach Council, Pike County Jr. Fair animal sales, Community Action of Pike County, Central Ohio Lions Club Eye Bank, eyeglasses and eye exams for people in need, Ohio Lions Eye research, Waverly youth boys baseball, Waverly Girls Jr. High softball, Waverly High School National Honor Society, Pike County YMCA, Pike County Swim Club’s free community swims. Lions Club scholarships and SATH Kamp Dovetail.
The Lions Club membership also provides services for community events such as the annual Halloween Parade, the annual Jingle Bell Parade and gate admission at the Pike County Fair.
