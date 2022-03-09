PIKETON— The Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a Spring Community Event on Tuesday, April 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pike County Fairgrounds’ Multipurpose Building area at 311 Mill St. in Piketon.
This is a no-cost event for the community to enjoy Easter fun with an Easter Egg Hunt, hot dogs and refreshments, and visit with the Easter Bunny. In addition to the holiday attractions, valuable information about the resources and programs at CAC as well as other community partners will be available.
“We are so excited to host this Spring event for our community to attend and enjoy, and hopefully make new family memories,” stated Keith Pitts, Executive Director of the Community Action Committee of Pike County. “It has become our goal to provide activities and resources to our friends and neighbors with these community events we sponsor.”
The Easter Egg Hunt will be separated by timeframes and will have areas designated for age groups to ensure safety and enjoyment for all the children that wish to participate.
In addition to the CAC Programs, the partnering organizations of CAC will be participating in this event to showcase their services as well. Local agencies and businesses interested in participating in the event are welcome to contact Adam Days at OhioMeansJobs Pike County at (740) 289 – 2371 or adays@pikecac.org.
This event is open to the public and is no cost to attend. The event begins at 5:00 pm. For more information, please contact the OhioMeansJobs Career Center at (740) 289 - 2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org.
Follow us on Facebook for up-to-date information. Face coverings and social distancing is highly encouraged during this event.
