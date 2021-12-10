He died in the fall of the year. It was his time to go. Letting go means release, not holding on.
My father-in-law died the day after Thanksgiving. Like leaves falling off the trees in autumn, he died but still lives. He lives on in all who knew him. He is a part of his legacy. They would not be here without him. They knew and will remember him.
He had 93 years to learn, teach, and grow. The man whose son I married was my friend. He was a teacher and guidance counselor for 40 years. A faithful spouse for 67 years, he loved his wife and never forgot who she was. A pastor for 73 years, his ministry and example were far-reaching.
His last year was full of loss and suffering. Last October he was no longer able to e-mail and use the internet, skills that he had acquired at a later age than most. He gave my husband his car keys last November.
In December, he spent two weeks in a Senior Behavioral Unit due to a UTI and lost his mobility. When he came home before Christmas, his life was never quite the same. Hospice nurses, caregivers, a bedside toilet, advancing COPD, nebulizing, and Alzheimer's were his new normal.
On Thanksgiving Day, he did not want to eat most of this breakfast. He refused his breathing treatment. That day he panicked. I prayed with and for him. It was worse than before. The hospice hotline nurse advised my husband to administer his father-in-law's first dose of Morphine. He slept while the rest of the family ate Thanksgiving dinner.
Friday my mother-in-law stood by his bedside. She stroked his head and spoke sweet words of comfort and love to him. That night my husband told his father, "I love you" one last time. My father-in-law replied that he loved him too. He said that he needed to die. With his brother on the phone, they prayed for their father.
The next day I called my brother-in-law so that he and my mother-in-law could talk. While we were on the phone, my father-in-law died. It was hard to see him go. I will never forget him. When that time comes, it is time to let go.
