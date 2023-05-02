Lisa Mullins of Beaver, Ohio, is a new member of the American Angus Association, reports Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The American Angus Association, with more than 22,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on over 20 million registered Angus.


