A weekly livestream focusing on wellness opportunities through the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) recently debuted on the AAA7 Facebook page. “Wellness Wednesdays” is featured each week at 10:00 am with a new wellness topic for discussion during the broadcast.
As routines have changed through the pandemic, so too have the wellness programs offered through the AAA7. The Agency offers a number of valuable and helpful programs designed to help individuals with their chronic conditions and other health concerns. Prior to the pandemic, the AAA7 would have these classes in person, but have moved them now to telephone classes.
Through “Wellness Wednesdays”, the Agency is able to expand the reach to share information about the valuable programs available to help with chronic disease self-management, diabetes self-management and chronic pain self-management. The goal is to increase knowledge about these programs and help more and more people learn to live with their chronic conditions and/or embrace helpful tips that can help individuals live healthier.
During the episode on January 20th, Hannah Hollingshead, of the AAA7’s Wellness Department and facilitator of wellness programs through the Agency, discussed in more detail the Diabetes Self-Management Program that is offered through the Agency.
Diabetes is one of the most common and complex chronic conditions in individuals 60 and older. When not managed effectively, diabetes can cause a wide range of complications such as heart disease, kidney disease, eye damage, and nerve damage just to name a few.
Most individuals diagnosed with diabetes initially have education about the treatments they will be using such as the medications, the diet they need to follow, and the testing they will need to do to check their blood sugar. While all of that education is very important, it can also be overwhelming. Continuing to learn about diabetes and how to best manage it can lead to fewer complications for most individuals.
The content of the Diabetes Self-Management Program is based on feedback from diabetes educators, dietitians, and people living with diabetes. It meets the standards of the American Diabetes Association. Even individuals who have been told they have pre-diabetes will learn skills to lower their risk of developing diabetes and other complications. Pre-diabetes means your blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed with diabetes.
Through evaluations of the program, it has been shown that individuals who take the program have fewer health complications, lower glucose levels, and overall improved health and well-being.
Participants in the Diabetes Self-Management Program learn several self-management tools such as: making action plans to set goals; making decisions and evaluating treatments; understanding our emotions; problem solving methods; and how to effectively communicate; in addition to diabetic-specific topics including: healthy eating for diabetes; monitoring glucose levels; avoiding complications of diabetes; and how exercise affects blood glucose levels.
Participants receive helpful materials to support their learning such as a “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” book, tip book, exercise CD, and a diabetic eating plate.
Classes are available for those age 60 and over who live in one of the ten core counties located in the AAA7’s district which includes Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. There is no cost associated with participating. Currently through the telephone, classes meet once a week for one hour for six total weeks. The next Diabetes Self-Management Program on the telephone is scheduled to begin on April 6th. Those who are interested are encouraged to call to register at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail info@aaa7.org.
If you missed the episode on January 20th, you can see a recorded version on the AAA7’s Facebook page or on the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org.
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.
Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Resource Specialist who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.
