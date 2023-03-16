DeAnna Maynard-Goodman, better known to her TikTok followers as FabD, holds a question and answer session with students after talking to them about chasing dreams and being positive at Eastern Elementary School Thursday morning.
DeAnna Maynard-Goodman owns the FabD Boutique in Jackson. She came to talk to students at Eastern Elementary School about chasing their dreams and to never give up.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
DeAnna Maynard-Goodman came to Eastern Elementary School Thursday to talk about her book to chase their dreams and be kind to everybody. The book has been shipped to all 50 states and five countries.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
BEAVER — DeAnna Maynard-Goodman, better known as FabD to her 13,500 TikTok followers, came to Eastern Elementary School to spread her message of positivity and to be kind to everyone to students in third, fourth and fifth grades.
Maynard-Goodman owns FabD Boutique in Jackson, is an author of a book, and people in all 50 states and six countries have her app on their phones.
The title of her book is ‘What makes you different makes you beautiful.” Her book has shipped to all 50 states and five different countries.
Maynard-Goodman started by telling kids that eagles (the school’s mascot) are special birds because they fly alone, not in flocks, and that they fly higher than other birds. That is what she told the kids to emulate.
“We’re going to talk about how you stand out, how you can fly, spread your wings and chase your dreams,” Maynard-Goodman said.
Maynard-Goodman told the students that she grew up in Pike County and her family did not have many luxuries.
“We were actually pretty poor. So when I was going to school kids would tease me, bully me. I didn’t have the ‘right’ clothes, my hair was frizzy, I was bigger than the girls, and I was taller than the boys. Basically, I did not blend in. All I wanted to do was be like everybody else.”
Maynard-Goodman said she was even embarrassed for friends to come to her house because she was afraid they would judge because of what her house looked like.
She said her mother told her, “It’s what’s on the inside that counts.”
Maynard-Goodman said she started to really think about that and tried to focus on things she did like about herself.
“I was funny. I was a good student. I was a good listener for my teachers. I was a really good girl scout,” Maynard-Goodman said. “I started focusing on that. It really is what’s on the inside that counts. I realized that all things that made me stand out made me special. You don’t have to be like everyone else. You can be like the eagles and fly on your own. You have to stay true to yourself.”
Maynard-Goodman also stressed to the students to keep reading, keep learning, and keep watching different things that will let their minds grow.
Maynard-Goodman shared the story of former NBA star Michael Jordan. She mentioned how Jordan did not talk until four years-old and how some doctors thought he may have learning disabilities. While in high school Jordan was told he was “too short” to be on the basketball team and even after winning a national title at North Carolina in 1982 Jordan was not seen as a future NBA superstar. Jordan, of course, went on to be 14-time all-star, win six NBA, and win an Olympic gold medal as a member of the original Dream Team.
“He (Jordan) had a dream,” Maynard-Goodman said. “He wanted to be a famous basketball player. A lot of people said ‘You’re not going to be able to do that.’ He made up in his mind that he was going to chase those goals and he was going to chase those dreams.”
Maynard-Goodman said the word impossible when you break it apart stands for ‘I’m possible.’
Maynard-Goodman told the students that kindness matters. She mentioned that Eastern Elementary teacher (Megan) McKee has a program called Kindness Kids.
“I feel like that bullies are just hurting inside,” Maynard-Goodman said. “Hurting people hurt people. If somebody is teasing you, it’s probably because they don’t really like themselves. You should treat those people extra nice, because they need it more than anybody.”
She also said if you’re a bully that it needed to stop because it never looks when somebody tries to hurt somebody else.
“Be kind to your classmates. Kindness matters,” Maynard said.
During a question and answer session, one of the students asked Maynard-Goodman her age. She honestly answered but said that age is just a number. She also said that clothes sizes are just a number.
“There is a reason tags for clothes are on the inside.”
You can download the FabD app from her website shopfabd.com and can follow her TikTok and Facebook.
