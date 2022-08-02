(COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff.

According the a press release, Jasper Elementray School and Piketon Jr./Sr. High School will both receive $50,000. In the Waverly City School Distrct, Waverly Primary, Waverly Intermediate, Waverly Jr. High and Waverly High School will also receive $50,000 apiece.

