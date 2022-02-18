WAVERLY— A particular point of emphasis during Tuesday’s Waverly Village Council session was the town’s most-travelled route: Emmitt Avenue.
The high number of accidents on the road has personally effected councilperson Forest Blakeman, whose parked truck had its mirrors knocked off in a collision with a semi-truck.
As Mayor Greg Kempton said, incidents like these are well-documented in Waverly which he learned after a visit to the Waverly Police Station.
“They didn’t have to go back and run reports, it did not take them long to get that data and I think it was actively kept actively,” he said in the virtually-held meeting. “It is a problem.”
Waverly Police Chief John Winfield said 65 accidents was the number his office used when applying for grant funding to help them better patrol the route.
The primary issues on Emmitt Avenue, he said, come down to red lights and speed. His office has applied for grant funding to purchase handheld radar technology.
“We’re going to use that and sit along Emmitt and hopefully reduce some of that speeding,” he said. “While we’re there we’ll watch for red lights too.”
Previously, the Ohio Department of Transportation installed a radar system at the Walmart intersection. This move, one the mayor said was necessary, forces the light to not turn green in the opposite direction if a vehicle is turning off of US 23.
“That seems to be their best engineered-solution for that problem,” he said.
Speeding is only part of the issues facing Emmitt Avenue according to Blakeman. Road conditions, in the form of concrete breaks, have become more and more common on the road.
Kempton said his road is maintained by ODOT, where a new one-inch top may be needed soon. The new layer would have to be concrete, not blacktop, the mayor and Council President Thomas Patterson agreed.
“It’s getting to be a headache and it’s only going to get worse,” said Blakeman.
The mayor said the village pays the state $380,000 annually through tax funds to maintain state and U.S. roadways such as U.S. 23.
He feels if they had those funds, Waverly would be able to take care of the issue by itself.
Later in the council meeting, council approved the hires of two new, part-time Waverly PD officers: Daniel Cox and David Rossa.These officers will serve as road patrol officers and made effective on Wednesday.
Council also voted unanimously to hold its next meeting on Tuesday, March 1 back in council chambers. That meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the village government center on 201 West North St.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.